County board of adjustment considers recreation facilities, retreat

Jun. 4—The Flathead County Board of Adjustment on Tuesday will look at two requests for recreational facilities and a retreat center.

The board's agenda also includes continuing discussion on a request for a school to operate outside Whitefish. The board of adjustment meets at 6 p.m. in the South Campus Building at 40 11th St. W. in Kalispell.

A recreational facility designed for events hosting up to 200 people is proposed at 24 Cowboy Trail off West Springcreek Road in West Valley. Darla and Larry Meadows are requesting a conditional use permit to allow for the facility at 4,860 square feet in size, along with a 500-square-foot covered driveway, on 5 acres.

The property contains a single-family residence, which the owners are proposing to use as a short-term rental which requires a separate application process. The owners in their application say they would like to have private parties/by-invitation events including weddings, receptions, dinners, business mixers, holiday and special occasion parties.

In Bigfork, Paul Henion is requesting a conditional use permit to construct a recreational facility at 261 Montana 83. The property is 5 acres in size and contains a single-family dwelling.

The planned facility at 10,800 square feet would be designed for sports training. The facility would be by reservation only and aims to fill a void in indoor training facilities as sports are expanding and gaining even more popularity in Bigfork, according to the application.

Also near Bigfork, Maddy Snipes and Mitch Jones are seeking a conditional use permit to allow for a camp/retreat center at 283 and 285 Ramsfield Road. The facility would host quilt retreats.

The property is about 79 acres and contains a hop and fruit tree farm called Big Sky Orchards & Hops Farm. It also includes a single-family home, guest house, agricultural shop and various outbuildings/sheds. About 20 acres of the property is used for agriculture.

The proposed 6,256-square-foot community center building would contain a kitchen, dining facility and eight bedrooms. The center would host about 25 quilting retreats per year, each averaging four to five days with a maximum of 32 attendees.

The board will again look at a request for a conditional use permit to allow for a private school at 1840 E. Edgewood Drive, Whitefish on about 10 acres. The board held a public hearing on the matter last month but asked for more information regarding traffic safety and fire prevention.

The school is expected to have a maximum of 120 students attending up to eighth grade.

The board will also look at an after-the-fact request from the Deubel/Daunt Living Trust for a variance to the front and side yard setbacks for an existing structure. The property is located at 402 N. Foys Lake Drive near Kalispell.

The board will consider a request from Jennifer Nason for a variance to the front yard setback requirements for a principal structure at 929 Electric Ave. in Bigfork.

Deputy Editor Heidi Desch may be reached at 758-4421 or hdesch@dailyinterlake.com.