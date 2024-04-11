County awarded $4.5 million for road projects

Apr. 11—ANDERSON — Local government units have been awarded $4.5 million through the Indiana Community Crossings program.

Madison County was awarded $1.5 million, with the county providing matching funds.

County engineer Jessica Bastin said officials are hoping to advertise for bids next week.

Planned work includes County Road 800 North from Ind. 9 to the county line; County Road 100 West from Ind. 128 to the Alexandria city limits; and County Road 400 East from the Chesterfield town limits to County Road 200 South.

The City of Anderson has been awarded $1,423,777, and the city will apply for an additional $76,000 in a second round of grant awards.

"This money along with our already earmarked funds for the year will provide for a total paving commitment of over $5 million for 2024," Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said. "This is among the largest, if not the largest, one-year commitment ever made in the city for paving."

Since the state started the Community Crossings program in 2016, Anderson has received more than $8.4 million.

The city is planning paving projects on portions of 66 streets in Anderson, depending on the bids received for the work.

Elwood was awarded $749,985, which is 75% of the funding for paving projects in the city.

"The Community Crossing funding will go a long way in maintaining our local roadways," State Rep. Bob Cherry said. "Communities big and small are the getting the help they need to address issues and plan for the future."

State Rep. Kyle Pierce said the funding for road maintenance makes roads safer for residents and businesses.

"Prioritizing maintenance and making improvements is an investment in our future, especially as we look to attract talent and economic opportunities to our area," he said.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.