County awarded $2.5 million in federal funds

Mar. 8—ANDERSON — Madison County has been awarded $2.5 million in federal funds to replace a bridge near Orestes.

Madison County Engineer Jessica Bastin said the funds were awarded through the Federal Roll Call Funding program to replace the bridge on County Road 300 West over Lilly Creek.

The funds were awarded for construction with 80% of the funding coming from the federal government, she said.

Bastin said the county has an option to request additional funding, up to $3 million, for preliminary engineering, right-of-way and construction instruction.

The bridge is scheduled to be replaced in 2030.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Indiana communities were awarded $155.6 million for construction projects in federal transportation funding.

The funds were awarded to 51 Indiana cities, towns and counties for road and bridge improvements and sidewalk projects.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.