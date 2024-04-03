County approves detour from County Road 800 North at Delaware County line

Apr. 3—ANDERSON — The Madison County Commissioners have approved a detour because of a damaged bridge near the boundary with Delaware County.

County Engineer Jessica Bastin said the bridge on County Road 800 North just before the Interstate-69 junction with Ind. 332 has been damaged.

She said Delaware County requested with assistance for a detour until the bridge can be repaired, which could take two years.

Delaware County has placed a 3-ton weight limit on the span.

The planned paving of County Road 500 East will be delayed while the bridge detour is in place.

The detour will have trucks using County Road 500 East south to Ind. 32 to gain access to the interstate.

The Commissioners voted to lower the speed limit on 500 East from 45 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour.

Truck traffic is prohibited on County Roads 425 East and 350 East.

"This will be an extended detour," Bastin said. "Delaware County is trying to speed up the process for the replacement of the bridge."

Commissioner John Richwine said Delaware County has no other options.

"There will be extra truck traffic until the bridge is replaced," he said.

