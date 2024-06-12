County approves contract for fairgrounds grandstand inspection

Jun. 12—Flathead County commissioners on Tuesday approved a contract with a company to provide an inspection for the grandstands at the county fairgrounds.

Safety concerns closed the grandstands last month and the county has since been working to get a professional inspection of the seating area.

The contract with Martin/Martin Consulting Engineers is for $13,000 plus travel expenses. The civil and structural consulting engineering firm is headquartered in the Denver area, but has offices throughout the U.S.

Representatives from the company plan to be on site June 17. The evaluation will focus on the grandstand's support structure.

The company will provide a report on the general conditions of the structure and outlining areas that may need further study. It is expected to include any notable conditions observed, as well as providing preliminary recommendations for more in-depth investigations or repairs and/or maintenance.

The report is anticipated to be made final on June 21.

The north bleachers, which had already been scheduled for replacement having shown signs of deterioration, remain closed until they can be reconstructed.

While awaiting the results of the inspection, fair officials have been working to create contingency plans for the concerts and rodeo that take place during the Northwest Montana Fair in August and use the seating area.

