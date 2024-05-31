County to apply for 500K Historic Development Grant

May 30—Cumberland County will apply for a Tennessee Historic Development Grant of $500,000 after the county commission authorized the application during its May monthly meeting.

The grant, which was developed by the Tennessee General Assembly, is aimed to help counties renovate and preserve the state's historic buildings.

Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said the grant would financially help the county with the courthouse repair and renovation project, and the grant is a no-match grant.

The resolution authorizing the county to apply for the grant was unanimously approved.

The county commission approved two resolutions extending interest rates and the conversion of an interest rate on some of the county's local government improvement bonds. The extension of series VII-F-1 with U.S. Bank and conversion of series VII-B-2 from a bank rate to a daily rate with Truist Bank will reduce the amount of interest and could allow the county more financial flexibility to pay off more of its debt in the future.

The county commission also unanimously approved accepting a payment of $36,000 from the state from the Tennessee Department of Transportation for taking a small parcel of land owned by the county near Obed River Park for a road repair and bridge project on Hwy. 70 N.

State project 18004-2227-94 is a bridge project for improvements to the concrete bridge adjacent to the park.

TDOT determined it would offer the county $36,000 for the land, right of way, improvement and damages.

The resolution also authorizes Foster to execute any formal agreements, contracts and related documents required, subject to the review of the county attorney.

Foster said the funds will allow the fencing to be replaced near the portion of the property that is being taken.

In other areas, the county commission approved a resolution to approve some minor changes to the county's personnel policy. Changes include adding a 90-day period of employment before adding them to full or part-time status, updating the leave policy to allow quarter hour increments, moving a section titled record keeping under leave policies and allowing veterans the option to take the Veterans Day holiday off, if providing a 30-day written request in advance.

County commissioners Joe Sherrill, 6th District, and Deborah Holbrook, 8th District, did not attend the meeting.

