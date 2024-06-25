County announces utility assistance program for seniors and veterans

LANCASTER − The Fairfield County commissioners have announced a new program to give veterans and seniors a 10% discount on water and sewer rates.

Called the Senior and Veteran Assistance (SAVA) program, participants must be 65 or older 65 years of age or older and be a part of Ohio’s Homestead Exemption or be a military veteran.

Homestead exemption is eligible to homeowners who meet one of the following requirements: homeowners who are permanently and totally disabled, military veterans who have received a 100% disability rating, those who already receive it, spouses of a first responder killed in the line of duty, and those over the age of 65 who meet certain income requirements.

The total household income requirements for homeowners 65 and older and those who are permanently and totally disabled must not have exceeded $36,100 in 2023, or $38,600 in 2024.

“We are honored to offer this discount to our senior citizens and veterans,” county commission president Dave Levacy said in a statement. “This program reflects our gratitude and respect for their contributions and sacrifices. We hope this discount will help ease financial burdens and show our appreciation for their service and dedication.”

Utility account owners who meet the qualifications can apply by submitting a SAVA application to the county utilities office at 6670 Lockville Road in Carroll.

Visit the utilities department website at https://www.co.fairfield.oh.us/util for more information and to print off an application.

Paper applications are available at the utilities office, the county auditor's office at 210 E. Main St. and the county veterans service office at 3044 Columbus-Lancaster Rd NW.

