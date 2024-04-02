Find out when country music's Sam Hunt will be in ABQ

Apr. 1—Country singer Sam Hunt is gearing up to release a new EP called, "Locked Up."

He's also going to headline a summer tour which will make a stop at Isleta Amphitheater on Aug. 1.

Opening for the tour will be Russell Dickerson, George Birge and Dalton Dover.

General public sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, at livenation.com.

Hunt performs at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 7.

Hunt is a five-time Grammy-nominated musicians.

His sophomore album, "Southside," debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top country albums of 2020 landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

The project features 12 songs all written by Hunt including his No. 1 hits "Kinfolks," "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's," "Hard To Forget" and "Body Like A Back Road."

Hunt also wrote his most recent, eighth chart-topping hit "23," his latest radio staple "Outskirts," and recent releases, "Start Nowhere," "Water Under the Bridge," "Walmart," and "Women In My Life."