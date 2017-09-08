Country artist Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry dies in helicopter crash

Country artist Troy Gentry has died at 50 in a helicopter crash, according to reports out of his Kentucky hometown.

Gentry was one half of country duo Montgomery Gentry. The band was scheduled to perform in New Jersey Friday night, and the fatal incident reportedly occurred not far from the venue.

Early reports indicated that two people were killed in the crash. It is not believed that the other individual was fellow band member Eddie Montgomery.





Grammy-nominated Montgomery Gentry has released six studio albums and received an American Music Award in 1999 for Favorite New Artist - Country. The band went on to win awards from the Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association, and it was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009.

Gentry and Montgomery have been performing together for more than two decades. Sadly, this isn't the first tragedy for their families: In 2015, Eddie's son, Hunter Montgomery, died at the age of 19. The heartbreak followed several rocky years for the artist: A few years earlier, he'd received a prostate cancer diagnosis -- and divorce papers from his wife not long later. He filed for bankruptcy in 2014.