Countless roadblocks delaying 240-unit apartment complex in Evanston

The former Hoffman School on Durrell Avenue in the Evanston neighborhood of Cincinnati on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The Christ Temple Baptist Church currently resides in the building, but church leader, pastor Peterson Mingo, and the congregation have said the maintenance and repairs required to keep the building safe and operational are beyond their means.

Cincinnati is facing a basic math problem: The population is growing faster than the housing stock. Decades of government regulation have put down so many layers of red tape that just building a four-story apartment building has become an overly expensive, years-long endeavor where housing is stopped by countless roadblocks.

I saw these roadblocks in action at a March 12 housing meeting at City Hall. A developer, Kingsley + Company, is attempting to build a 240-unit apartment in Evanston at the former site of the Christ Temple Baptist Church, which sold the building to the developer for a fair market value. The church no longer could use the site due to the building falling into disrepair and becoming unsafe for the congregation.

More: The Mingo: 240-unit apartment complex in Evanston gets zoning approval from city planners

Despite being the lawful owners of the land, Kingsley + Company is facing delay after delay from the city. First, some residents attempted to designate the building as a historic landmark, which would have greatly limited the alterations they could make to the building and significantly drive up the cost of the apartments. Cincinnati City Council and the city’s Planning Commission both voted against a historic designation, which should have cleared the way for construction.

However, at the March 12 meeting, a divided council voted 4-5 against a zoning change to allow the construction of the apartment, and instead requested a report from the city on the feasibility of the project. A big developer may be able to afford these costly delays, but that is not the case with a small developer. At a time when we are trying to promote new development and the growth of minority business enterprises and women's business enterprises, this is counterproductive.

An artist's rendering of The Mingo, a planned 240-unit apartment complex in Evanston on the site of the old Hoffman School building.

This vote was done after a small number of community members came out against the project, claiming they did not support the development. Some of the complaints may have been legitimate, but many were based on misinformation. Many said that the developer did not respond to community feedback; this is false. After multiple community engagement hearings, the developer reduced the height of the building and the total number of units by 20% and increased the amount of parking.

One person brought up a previous historic designation vote from council, which was the Schulte Mansion in Price Hill. Council voted against historic designation, and the Schulte Mansion was demolished to make way for a youth training center for the Boys and Girls Club. The person then said that it is now just a vacant lot, which is misleading. The Boys and Girls Club is currently getting permits for the building and soon it will be the Workforce Training Center, where local teens will be set up for success. This is a great example of why we need to prioritize people over buildings, not an example of why we should block projects.

Some said that the apartment would be "towering over" the rest of the neighborhood. This is also incorrect. It would be just four stories tall, and only six feet taller than a neighboring building.

The Rev. Peterson Mingo describes the extent of water damage inside the building at the former Hoffman School on Durrell Avenue in the Evanston neighborhood of Cincinnati on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The Christ Temple Baptist Church currently resides in the building, but church leader, pastor Peterson Mingo, and the congregation have said the maintenance and repairs required to keep the building safe and operational are beyond their means.

Others said that the apartments were too expensive, and there were too many of them. This is a contradictory complaint. For every unit they remove, the cost of each remaining unit will increase. Every parking space they add costs thousands of dollars and takes up valuable space.

Cincinnati needs to build tall, dense and fast. Council voted against all three of those on March 12. Because of the 30-day delay, council has made this development even more expensive and further discouraged developers from building housing in the city at a time we desperately need it. Council should not stand in the way of housing.

Victoria Parks is a member of Cincinnati City Council.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati blocking housing at a time when its desperately needed