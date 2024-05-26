Counties in Ohio with more rainfall over the past year than average

During the past winter, parts of California experienced massive amounts of rain and snow. Though it momentarily eased the frequent drought periods that had been affecting the state, the surge in rainfall flooded roads, knocked out power, and broke levees. Fueled by multiple converging atmospheric rivers, the state’s infrastructure was not able to capture all of the excess water, meaning water shortages could again return during future dry spells.

Climate change can both intensify rainfall and also extend droughts. Warmer temperatures increase rates of evaporation, pulling more water from the ocean and causing more precipitation overall. Data indicates single-day precipitation extremes are happening more frequently. Conversely, more evaporation also dries out surface water and soil, leaving less fresh water available. Even as the moist air from oceans and other sources returns to land as rain, sleet, or snow, inconsistent wind patterns and currents mean it isn’t distributed evenly. That’s why even as some counties experienced their wettest year on record, others experienced their driest.

Nationwide, 43% of counties reported precipitation over the past year greater than their long-term average. A 1,000-year event dumped 25 inches of rainfall over 24 hours in Fort Lauderdale on April 13. Nevada desert regions experienced thunderstorms and heavy rain in June. Severe weather through the mid-Atlantic in August brought tennis ball-sized hail to West Virginia and softball-sized hail and flash flooding in Maryland.

Using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information, Stacker identified counties in Ohio that received the most precipitation from September 2022 to August 2023 compared to their average annual precipitation from 1901 to 2000. In the case of a tie, the amount of precipitation over the past year served as a tiebreaker.

Read on to see which counties reported more precipitation over the past year than usual.

#42. Hamilton County

– Precipitation over the past year: 41.2 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 0.3 inches above average (#67 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 2.9 inches above statewide average

#41. Madison County

– Precipitation over the past year: 38.3 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 0.4 inches above average (#68 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 0.0 inches below statewide average

#40. Greene County

– Precipitation over the past year: 40.2 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 0.5 inches above average (#64 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.9 inches above statewide average

#39. Erie County

– Precipitation over the past year: 35.2 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 0.7 inches above average (#62 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 3.0 inches below statewide average

#38. Noble County

– Precipitation over the past year: 41.3 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 0.7 inches above average (#64 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 3.0 inches above statewide average

#37. Summit County

– Precipitation over the past year: 36.9 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 0.8 inches above average (#71 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.3 inches below statewide average

#36. Logan County

– Precipitation over the past year: 37.3 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 0.8 inches above average (#72 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.0 inches below statewide average

#35. Franklin County

– Precipitation over the past year: 39.3 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 1.0 inches above average (#57 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.1 inches above statewide average

#34. Licking County

– Precipitation over the past year: 40.8 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 1.1 inches above average (#56 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 2.5 inches above statewide average

#33. Washington County

– Precipitation over the past year: 41.9 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 1.1 inches above average (#59 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 3.7 inches above statewide average

#32. Medina County

– Precipitation over the past year: 37.3 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 1.2 inches above average (#63 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.0 inches below statewide average

#31. Belmont County

– Precipitation over the past year: 42.1 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 1.2 inches above average (#53 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 3.8 inches above statewide average

#30. Wayne County

– Precipitation over the past year: 37.8 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 1.3 inches above average (#56 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 0.5 inches below statewide average

#29. Delaware County

– Precipitation over the past year: 39.3 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 1.4 inches above average (#58 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.0 inches above statewide average

#28. Huron County

– Precipitation over the past year: 37.4 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 1.4 inches above average (#57 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 0.9 inches below statewide average

#27. Jefferson County

– Precipitation over the past year: 40.4 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 1.6 inches above average (#54 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 2.1 inches above statewide average

#26. Crawford County

– Precipitation over the past year: 39.4 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 1.9 inches above average (#53 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.1 inches above statewide average

#25. Butler County

– Precipitation over the past year: 42.5 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 1.9 inches above average (#57 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 4.2 inches above statewide average

#24. Champaign County

– Precipitation over the past year: 39.9 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 1.9 inches above average (#58 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.6 inches above statewide average

#23. Clark County

– Precipitation over the past year: 40.8 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 2.1 inches above average (#56 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 2.5 inches above statewide average

#22. Stark County

– Precipitation over the past year: 39.5 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 2.2 inches above average (#51 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.3 inches above statewide average

#21. Lorain County

– Precipitation over the past year: 36.9 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 2.2 inches above average (#54 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.4 inches below statewide average

#20. Muskingum County

– Precipitation over the past year: 41.4 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 2.3 inches above average (#52 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 3.1 inches above statewide average

#19. Ashland County

– Precipitation over the past year: 39.6 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 2.4 inches above average (#44 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 1.3 inches above statewide average

#18. Guernsey County

– Precipitation over the past year: 42.1 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 2.7 inches above average (#43 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 3.8 inches above statewide average

#17. Ashtabula County

– Precipitation over the past year: 42.5 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 2.9 inches above average (#45 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 4.2 inches above statewide average

#16. Morrow County

– Precipitation over the past year: 42.2 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 3.0 inches above average (#42 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 3.9 inches above statewide average

#15. Coshocton County

– Precipitation over the past year: 42.0 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 3.2 inches above average (#41 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 3.7 inches above statewide average

#14. Harrison County

– Precipitation over the past year: 42.6 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 3.2 inches above average (#38 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 4.4 inches above statewide average

#13. Mahoning County

– Precipitation over the past year: 40.5 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 3.3 inches above average (#42 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 2.3 inches above statewide average

#12. Holmes County

– Precipitation over the past year: 41.6 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 3.4 inches above average (#39 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 3.3 inches above statewide average

#11. Portage County

– Precipitation over the past year: 40.6 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 3.6 inches above average (#39 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 2.4 inches above statewide average

#10. Monroe County

– Precipitation over the past year: 46.2 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 3.9 inches above average (#40 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 7.9 inches above statewide average

#9. Richland County

– Precipitation over the past year: 42.0 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 3.9 inches above average (#32 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 3.8 inches above statewide average

#8. Trumbull County

– Precipitation over the past year: 41.8 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 4.1 inches above average (#35 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 3.5 inches above statewide average

#7. Columbiana County

– Precipitation over the past year: 42.4 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 4.4 inches above average (#28 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 4.1 inches above statewide average

#6. Knox County

– Precipitation over the past year: 44.0 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 4.6 inches above average (#29 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 5.7 inches above statewide average

#5. Carroll County

– Precipitation over the past year: 43.5 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 4.7 inches above average (#28 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 5.2 inches above statewide average

#4. Tuscarawas County

– Precipitation over the past year: 43.8 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 5.3 inches above average (#23 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 5.5 inches above statewide average

#3. Cuyahoga County

– Precipitation over the past year: 43.0 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 7.2 inches above average (#11 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 4.8 inches above statewide average

#2. Geauga County

– Precipitation over the past year: 46.8 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 8.1 inches above average (#13 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 8.5 inches above statewide average

#1. Lake County

– Precipitation over the past year: 46.8 inches

– Comparison to 1901-2000 average: 9.3 inches above average (#9 rainiest September-August period since 1895)

– Comparison to state’s precipitation over past year: 8.5 inches above statewide average

This story features data reporting and writing by Emma Rubin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 44 states.

