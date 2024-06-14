These counties have the most shark attacks on North Carolina's coast. See the list.

With tourists flocking to North Carolina beaches for the start of the summer, people will be diving into the home of many ocean creatures and that includes one of the most dangerous -- sharks.

The Florida Museum has an International Shark File as Florida is the top state for shark attacks in the United States. The file logs shark attacks all across the world and includes top attack states in the country, one of those states being North Carolina, which came in at No. 5.

Types of attacks

The International Shark File uses a number of different categorizations to describe attacks, including unprovoked bites, provoked bites, boat bites, scavenge, public aquaria, no assignment could be made and not confirmed.

Here are the worldwide statistics for shark attacks in 2023.

Unprovoked bites: 69

Provoked bites: 22

Boat bites: 9

Scavenge: 2 (post-mortem bites)

Public Aquaria: 1

No assignment could be made: 1

Not confirmed: 16

Previous reporting: Sharks are gathering off the NC coast. Here's why and how you can avoid them.

How does North Carolina rank?

Out of all the states in the country, North Carolina ranks No. 5 for shark attacks behind its sister state South Carolina.

North Carolina has had 80 confirmed unprovoked shark attacks since 1837. South Carolina has had 118, California has had 138, Hawaii has had 195 and Florida came in first at a whopping 928 unprovoked attacks.

County breakdown

Two of the Cape Fear region's counties lead the numbers for confirmed unprovoked shark attacks since 1935 in North Carolina.

Brunswick County tops the list with 18 attacks, followed by New Hanover County with 15 attacks.

Here's the full list:

Brunswick County: 18

New Hanover County: 15

Carteret County: 14

Dare County: 11

Onslow County: 10

Hyde County: 4

Currituck County: 3

Pender County: 2

From 2012-2021, there have been a total of 31 bites in the state, but none of them have been fatal, according to the International Shark File.

What are the odds?

According to the Florida Museum, more people in the water has a strong correlation to the amount of attacks, which could point to why Brunswick County is at the top of the list for attacks on North Carolina's coast as it is the fastest-growing county in the state. New Hanover County and Brunswick County are also part of the Wilmington Metro Area, which ranked No. 9 in the U.S. Census Bureau’s Top 10 U.S. Metro Areas from July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2023.

But, although the chances are not zero, a person has a far greater chance of drowning than they do death by shark attack, according to the Florida Museum.

How to reduce the risk

Here are some tips provided by the Florida Museum to help keep yourself and others safe in the water this summer.

Swim with a buddy.

Stay close to shore.

Don’t swim at dawn or dusk.

Don’t swim around schools of fish or where people are fishing.

Avoid wearing jewelry.

Avoid excess splashing.

What to do when a shark is near

Maintain eye contact with the shark.

Slowly move away, and if possible, exit the water.

If the shark tries to bite you

Hit shark in the eyes and gills -- Sensitive areas that can be hurt regardless of personal strength.

Hit the shark on the snout and push away -- Water-resistance weakens your punch.

Cheryl McCloud, USA Today Network, contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Brunswick and New Hanover see most shark attacks along NC coast