Counterfeit bills and other reports

Jun. 3—A counterfeit $20 bill was reported as change at 2:54 p.m. Friday from Burger King.

Police received a report at 4:25 p.m. Sunday of five counterfeit bills that were turned in that day at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Four counterfeit $20 bills were reported passed at 7:54 p.m. Sunday a 2011 E. Main St.

Signs damaged

Police received a report at 6:24 a.m. Friday of two McDonald's signs damaged at 840 Happy Trails Lane.

1 arrested for shoplifting

Police arrested Amanda Jo Clark, 42, for shoplifting after two shoplifters were reported at 12:44 p.m. Friday at 2708 Bridge Ave. Clark and another individual, whose name was redacted from police logs, were trespassed from the store.

Lost wallet reported

Police received a report of a lost wallet at 4:24 p.m. Friday. The wallet was last seen at a garage sale near Bridge Avenue and Fountain Street.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 5:08 p.m. Friday of theft by fraud on Leland Drive.

Locks cut off donation bins

Police received a report at 10:45 a.m. Saturday of three padlocks that had been cut off the Disabled American Veterans donation bins at 2630 Bridge Ave.

Windows damaged

Windows were reported damaged on a vehicle at 11:47 a.m. Saturday at 1011 Hammer Road.

Fire alarm stolen

A fire alarm was reported stolen at 1:28 p.m. Saturday at 1611 S.E. Broadway.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Bobby Jo Rhodes, 32, on a warrant at 8:34 p.m. Saturday near East Seventh Street and St. Joseph Ave.

Dog bite reported

Police received a report at 12:15 a.m. of a nine-year-old child who was reportedly bitten by a dog at 321 Glenn Road.

2 arrested for DWI

Deputies arrested Robert Ellis Walker, 59, for third-degree driving while intoxicated at 8:41 p.m. Saturday on 890th Avenue in Oakland.

Police arrested Katherine Elaine Helms, 36, for third-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 2:22 a.m. Sunday at Blake Avenue and East Main Street.

Camera reported stolen

A security camera was reported stolen at 1:26 p.m. Sunday at 124 E. Third St.

1 arrested for domestic assault, attempted sexual assault

Police arrested Noah David Godtland-Wilder, 18, for domestic assault-strangulation and attempted sexual assault after receiving a report of a male who reportedly came into 1609 Bridge Ave. with a knife and making threats.

Wallets stolen

Police received a report of a stolen wallet at 12:21 p.m. Friday at 1851 Margaretha Ave.

A wallet was reported stolen at 6:45 p.m. Sunday at 1721 W. Main St.