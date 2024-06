Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports

Jun. 11—A counterfeit $100 bill was reported at 10:24 a.m. Monday at 1210 E. Main St. The money was reportedly passed at the store on Saturday.

Lock damaged

A lock was reported damaged to an apartment at 12:51 p.m. Monday at 375 Oak St. in Emmons.

Stolen vehicle recovered

A stolen vehicle was recovered at 9:29 a.m. Monday nears Clausen Avenue and Sheridan Street.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 9:53 a.m. Monday on the 500 block of James Avenue.

Keys stolen

Police received a report at 10:21 a.m. Monday of keys that were reported stolen out of a vehicle sometime Friday night or Saturday morning at 602 E. Hawthorne St.

Passport stolen

A passport was reported stolen at 11:06 a.m. Monday at 414 Crescent Drive.

Items stolen

Several items were reported stolen at 11:17 a.m. Monday at 218 S. Washington Ave.

Trailer fire reported

A trailer was reported on fire at 2:32 p.m. Monday at 820 Happy Trails Lane.

Dog bite reported

A worker locating fiber was reportedly bitten by a dog at 3:13 p.m. Monday at 2103 Wedgewood Drive.

Checks stolen

Checks were reported stolen at 4:18 p.m. Monday at 316 Winter Ave.

1 arrested for restraining order violation

Police arrested Marco Antonio Posada, 47, for a harassment restraining order violation at 8:18 p.m. Monday at 1201 Southview Lane.