Counterfeit $100 bills passed at 4 Indiana County businesses on Sunday, state police say

Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County are alerting businesses of counterfeit $100 bills passed in the area on Sunday.

A police spokesperson says since about 3 p.m., troopers have been sent to four separate businesses on Oakland Avenue in White Township after the counterfeit bills were passed. The businesses troopers responded to were:

Advanced Auto Parts

Aroma Joes

AutoZone

Harbor Freight Tools

There were at least two other attempts to pass counterfeit $100 bills, also at Oakland Avenue businesses. One attempt happened at Dunham’s Sports and another at Kohl’s.

During each transaction, police say the suspect passed the counterfeit $100 bill for payment of a low-value item or items.

The suspect is described as a white, Hispanic man about 19-20 years of age with facial tattoos.

Anyone with information about the counterfeit bills should contact Troop A, Indiana, by calling 724-357-1960.

Tips for identifying counterfeit currency can be found on the United States Secret Service website here.

