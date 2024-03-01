Countdown to Crew-8 launch begins

NASA and SpaceX are keeping a close eye on the weather ahead of the launch of the Crew-8 mission.

Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s 45th Weather Squadron predicts a 40% chance of favorable weather conditions for the launch at 11:16 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 2, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

There is a backup window available on Sunday, March 3, at 10:53 p.m. ET.

Read: Sources: Madeline Soto’s body discovered in rural Osceola County

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission will carry NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Baratt, and Jeanette Epps, and cosmonaut mission Alexander Grebenkin, will launch the International Space Station on a 6-month science mission to the International Space Station.

It will be the first trip to space for Dominick, Epps, and Grebenkin.

Read: Osceola pastors console community after week-long search for Madeline Soto

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.