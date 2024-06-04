Counseling service in Rogers looking at options after office destroyed by tornado

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Before the Rogers tornado struck on Memorial Day weekend, Water’s Edge Counseling Services was a place full of positivity.

“We’ve heard a lot of laughter in here. We’ve heard a lot of playing in here,” said Jeannine King, clinical director at Water’s Edge Counseling Services.

The building has served the community since 2017.

“I rented a third of this building and it was just me. And that third of the building had seven offices. Within about six months, we had all seven offices full with clinicians and I was meeting with the landlord to try to figure out how we could expand and add more space,” Terrie Barton, owner and CEO of Water’s Edge Counseling Services, said.

When King and Barton saw the aftermath of the tornado damage to their building, their emotions were much heavier.

“It’s a bit overwhelming. Last week we took Sunday and Monday. It took us two full days to get the building cleaned out and pretty much until Wednesday, or Thursday, we were just working on adrenaline and just the shock of everything,” Barton said.

King says she felt shocked and overwhelmed but immediately went to find a solution.

“It’s hard to be here today to see such a beautiful environment. It’s not the building, it was the environment that our clinicians offered to our community, a safe place for our community,” King said.

The building in Rogers is torn apart.

Wires are hanging from what’s left of the ceiling. The front of the building and the roof are missing, and furniture and doors were thrown to the ground.

“We do have to be grateful that this did not happen during normal business hours because our story would have been much more traumatic,” King said.

The counseling service had 22 employees and more than 300 to 400 sessions a month, serving clients of all ages.

But now, they are forced to go to a different location or have telehealth appointments.

“If the insurance policy that the client has will cover telehealth or it would roll over to a self-pay option,” Barton said.

Barton says they have lost a few clients already.

“We have had a few clients that don’t want to drive to our Bentonville location because of the traffic,” Barton said.

She says some clients also took a month or two off from therapy.

“To kind of see where we’re going to land and how we’re going to work all this out,” Barton said.

Barton and King are not letting the damage stop them from continuing life-saving work for their clients.

Christ and Neighbor, a church in Rogers, offered to let them rent a space.

“They have kindly reached out, and it’s going to allow us, or at least, we’re in talks to be able to practice under one roof together,” Barton said.

Barton is meeting with church members this week to finalize these plans and determine when they can start helping people again.

Barton says finding a new space in Rogers will be difficult.

“When you factor in that we need 16 offices and then space for at least seven to eight support staff, that task is very daunting-looking within the Rogers city limits because it’s just not available,” Barton said.

There are also plans of rebuilding and King says it’s going to be better than it ever was before.

“We have told all of our employees that bigger and better things are to come. This happened for a reason,” King said.

Barton says she is grateful for her team in Rogers who have built this safe space and provided services to clients.

She is also thankful for all the volunteers and other counseling group practices who have offered them office space.

“It’s just been very humbling and very emotional to see the outpour and the outreach of the community,” Barton said.

