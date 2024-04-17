Councilwoman still pushing for north St. Louis track facility despite growing price tag

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Councilwoman Rita Days is still pushing for a track and field center in north St. Louis despite a growing price tag.

What began as a $40 million center has turned into estimates that have grown to close to $200 million of taxpayer’s money.

“The council has a lot of great ideas, they must find the funds to fully support the idea,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said. “This proposal does not move forward unless there is adequate funding.”

Days took on the project in 2019 after the death of her predecessor, Hazel Erby. Years ago, she held up passage of the county’s $105 million share of the convention center funding until the council agreed to fund the $40 million community center.

Critics say the eight-month delay added $88 million to the cost of the convention center expansion project that still isn’t finished. Meanwhile, the cost of Days’ project has increased as well, potentially reaching up to $195 million for an NCAA standard facility.

“The project that they have is way too expensive; we did not ask for anything that elaborate,” she said. “We can’t afford anything that elaborate.”

However, Days is committed to the project and will not give up. She says Page can’t end the project on his own and that it would take a vote of the entire council.

