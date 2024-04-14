Councilor sponsors bill to fight human trafficking in ABQ

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One Albuquerque city councilor is aiming to tackle human trafficking in the city.

Councilor Renee Grout is sponsoring a resolution that would create a mandatory anti-trafficking training program for all city employees, so they can better spot and report cases.

If passed, the resolution would also launch a public awareness campaign on social media and billboards across the city.

Outreach material would also be added to transportation hubs, like the Sunport and Alvarado Transportation Center, so people can get connected to phone numbers, websites, and other resources to combat human trafficking.

The resolution is expected to be introduced in Monday’s city council meeting.

