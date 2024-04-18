Some councilmembers want assistant safety director gone, city officials disagree

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Some city councilmembers are upset about the hiring of the new administrator in the Department of Public Safety, Special Assistant Phillip McHugh, and believe he should resign or be fired.

Councilmembers Kevin Conwell and Richard Starr told the FOX 8 I-Team they are concerned because McHugh was accused of civil rights violations while working as a police detective in Washington, D.C.

“It’s wrong,” said Starr. “It is showing that the mayor just doesn’t care about doing things right.”

The two councilmen also pointed out that McHugh was Mayor Justin Bibb’s college roommate.

“As a mayor, you are suppose to be in love with your residents,” Conwell said. “Why put someone over the residents of the city of Cleveland as well as over the rank and file of the fire and department that has had violations?”

Conwell also pointed out that an elderly African American couple filed a federal lawsuit in 2016 accusing McHugh of violating their civil rights. The suit was later settled.

McHugh, who started working for the city in March, was not available to discuss the situation.

City officials, however, said they stand by their decision to hire McHugh.

“The case against Phil was dismissed before the city settled,” said Sarah Johnson, communications chief for the city of Cleveland. “His former supervisors sing his praises and had nothing but wonderful things to say about Mr. McHugh. If you look at his resume, you can see he has continued advancement and he has been promoted throughout his career.”

