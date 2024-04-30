Councilmember Carol Lewis announces mayoral bid

ST. CLOUD — Three-term St. Cloud City Council member Carol Lewis launched her mayoral campaign last week.

The 67-year-old lawyer is the second candidate to announce their mayoral run.

“This is my 12th year on the council and I’ve always wanted to break a glass ceiling,” Lewis said. “We've never had a female mayor in St. Cloud so I'd like to get other women to realize they can fully participate in our democracy.”

Lewis hopes to succeed Mayor Dave Kleis, who announced he will not seek reelection as he plans to focus on veteran affairs advocacy. However, she isn’t the only candidate trying to break St. Cloud’s glass ceiling, former St. Joseph Councilmember Anne Buckvold announced her mayoral run in February.

In an interview with the St. Cloud Times, Lewis said if elected she would focus on infrastructure, city services and maintaining the city’s fiscal health.

Lewis is proud of the city’s water system but said its ceramic drainage pipes need to be phased out. She would like to replace these pipes to better accommodate Minnesota’s drastic weather with the possibility of getting an abundance of rain at once. Lewis said she worries ceramic pipes won’t withstand these conditions long term.

“We’ve had a lot of droughts and we've had a lot of rain,” Lewis said. “I don't know if those pipes can handle a lot of rain so I'd like to make sure that we have good infrastructure to handle anything.”

Lewis is also invested in the city’s services and has made it a pillar of her campaign. However, when asked how she would improve or expand upon the city’s services, Lewis said the city’s services are already robust and can’t think of a way to expand offerings.

“I don't know of a city service we would want to (provide) that we don’t already offer,” Lewis said.

A recent community survey shows 94% of respondents were satisfied with city services.

Similarly, Lewis didn’t provide a specific plan or strategy for maintaining St. Cloud’s fiscal health.

“You just do (it). You have to work with what you’ve got, whether that’s making cuts or whatever,” Lewis said.

Lewis does have a plan to revitalize downtown St. Cloud. She would like to bring a baseball stadium to downtown for the St. Cloud Rox and the St. Cloud State University baseball team. She said this will bring customers to area businesses and increase attractiveness to prospective businesses coming to the area since the nearby venue is increasing foot traffic.

“We would draw more people downtown,” Lewis said. “People might want to grab dinner before the game or enjoy a drink afterwards. It’ll bring more foot traffic downtown.”

While baseball isn't played year round, Lewis said the design of the stadium is still up in the air so there’s the possibility it could get a dome to hold other events during baseball’s off season.

Buckvold also has her eyes set on revitalizing downtown. Buckvold previously told the St. Cloud Times her focus is on bringing shops and everyday essentials to the area. This is intended to make downtown a more urban, walkable community to further Kleis’ efforts to attract a millennial demographic to bring more workers.

Kleis has worked toward creating an urban, walkable downtown and vowed to bring more housing to the area.

