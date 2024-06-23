Councilman Williams says Bolivar shooting ‘will not be tolerated’ in community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Following social media posts referencing a shooting in Bolivar, Tennessee, Councilman Chris Williams issued the following statement:

I write this post with a heavy heart and a deep concern for our community following the disturbing events that unfolded last night during a block party called the “Freaknik” in downtown Bolivar. Reports indicate that the party resulted in multiple injuries from people being shot and trampled, as well as damage to property including a church, homes, and vehicles struck by gunfire. This reckless behavior left many of our residents fearing for their safety, ducking and dodging bullets in their own homes. While the party was hosted on private property, it unintentionally overflowed into our city streets and spanned several blocks in the Frog Town community, blocking roadways, private drives, and business parking lots in the area. It has come to my attention that a lot of the individuals who came from outside of Bolivar and Hardeman County played a role in the violence that unfolded.” Councilman Chris Williams

Williams also said that since becoming aware of the “senseless acts of violence”, he’s been in contact with Bolivar Police Chief (Michael) Jones, Sheriff (John) Doolen, fellow council members and other local leaders to “address the immediate aftermath and a plan for preventing such violence going forward.”

“We must come together as local leaders to address these issues to ensure the safety and well-being of all Bolivar residents,” Williams said.

In the statement, Williams also said that the “chaos and danger” that unfolded during Saturday’s block party was “unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our community.” He added that other recent community parties have been held with little to no issues while everyone enjoyed themselves.

