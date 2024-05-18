Councillor's dog to be destroyed after attack on cocker spaniel

A councillor has apologised after one of her dogs attacked and injured a cocker spaniel, which was later put to sleep.

CCTV shows two shar pei dogs running towards Annette Edson as she and her two cocker spaniels entered a park in Worksop, Nottinghamshire.

The shar pei dogs belonged to Bassetlaw councillor Maria Charlesworth, who said she would have one of them destroyed.

The spaniel's owners said the attack was "awful" to watch and "devastating".

Mrs Charlesworth, a councillor for Bassetlaw District Council, said in a statement: "As an animal lover and a dog owner, I am absolutely devastated by what has happened.

"I can only imagine the pain that the owners are going through, and I am so sorry they have had to say such a painful goodbye to their beloved pet."

Abbey the cocker spaniel was put to sleep after the attack [Colin Edson]

The attack happened in a park near Mrs Edson's home in Worksop on 6 May.

Mrs Edson said both dogs made contact with her 14-year-old dog, Abbey, before one backed off.

However, this is disputed by Mrs Charlesworth, who maintains only one of her dogs attacked Abbey.

Mrs Edson said: "The dog [was] latched into her down below, between her legs.

"It were awful. She were screaming and screaming. And she just lay there, she couldn't do anything, she couldn't get up, she couldn't move, she couldn't do anything."

Annette Edson's finger was bitten as she tried to separate the dogs [Annette Edson]

Mrs Edson's finger was bitten by the shar pei while she attempted to separate the two dogs.

The CCTV footage shows Mrs Charlesworth also trying to separate the dogs, and her husband David Charlesworth approaches shortly afterwards.

The dogs are separated, and Mrs Edson is seen leaving the park with both of her dogs.

Abbey was taken to the vets, and Mrs Edson said she was initially told her pet needed surgery.

However, she said she was then advised to have Abbey put to sleep.

Her husband, Colin Edson, said: "They said her injuries were that severe, they could have repaired them, but with her age she would have been struggling and in pain."

Mrs Edson said: "We had no choice. We had to do the right thing, we can't let her suffer."

Annette and Colin Edson would like the other shar pei destroyed [Colin Edson]

The couple reported the attack to police, who spoke to Mrs Charlesworth, who then agreed to have one of her dogs destroyed.

Mrs Charlesworth has also said she will muzzle her other dog.

"I have paid vet bills for the owners, and have also written an apology letter to set out just how sorry I am this has happened," she said.

Mrs Edson said her other dog, Alley, was traumatised by what happened.

"Alley must have seen it all," Mrs Edson said.

"She doesn't like bigger dogs now. She's scared of bigger dogs, she's scared of her own shadow."

The couple said their other dog, Alley, has been traumatised by witnessing what happened [Colin Edson]

Mrs Edson added: "She's not eating, she doesn't like going out for walks, she would sooner stay in the house now. It's had a big effect on her.

"We went to Bridlington for a couple of days over the weekend, and she were scared, she were shaking, she was terrified."

Derbyshire Police said in a statement: "We were called at 9.27am on Monday 6 May to reports of a dog attack in Worksop. Investigations into what happened are ongoing."

