Council votes 8-1 to rezone farmland near New Carlisle for potential data center

This map shows the area, marked with crosshatches, that would be rezoned from agricultural to industrial and added to the Indiana Enterprise Center near New Carlisle. It is just east of the Navistar Proving Grounds' oval track.

The St. Joseph County Council voted 8-1 on Tuesday to rezone almost 640 acres of agricultural land for industrial use —potentially for a massive data center by the secretive firm Razor5, LLC — at the southern edge of the Indiana Enterprise Center near New Carlisle.

Council Republican Joe Thomas, whose district covers that area, cast the lone vote against it, saying he was “conflicted” and agreeing with those in the audience who asked to put a pause on making a decision.

Dan Caruso of New Carlisle, who recently was appointed to the county’s Redevelopment Authority, said the rezoning would push industrial development beyond the limit of 2,000 acres near New Carlisle that had been recommended in the county’s 2002 comprehensive plan for land use.

Some lamented that major development decisions keep pushing forward near New Carlisle while the county’s updated comprehensive plan — where much of the work has already been done — still awaits some final work by consultants. It is taking longer than expected, after having involved input from several members of the community.

Council Democrat Bryan Tanner said that, with a new comprehensive plan on the way, “I don’t want to be beholden to a comprehensive plan that’s 20 years old.”

Attorney Pete Agostino, who represents the Sebasty farming family who’d sell the land to developers, argued that farmers need to sell land like this in order to make money and survive. He pitched it as a matter of individual freedom and democracy.

But Jennifer Betz of South Bend, whose husband is among the farmers who can’t afford to buy agricultural land, argued this was about more than just one family. She pitched preserving the famously rich, productive farmland there in what used to be the Grand Kankakee Marsh.

“We need to be able to grow our own food,” she said. “If we keep rezoning ag land, we’ll have no chance for food sovereignty.”

The land is at the southwest corner of Indiana 2 and Strawberry Road, which puts it directly east of the Navistar Proving Grounds and nearly a half mile east of Bendix Woods County Park.

As The Tribune has reported, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, Google and Meta have been building such data centers across the country, including in the Midwest. AWS officials have reportedly been seen around St. Joseph County in recent months to gather information. But an AWS spokeswoman refused to either confirm or deny whether the company plans to build a data center here.

Bill Schalliol, the county’s executive director of economic development, has said there are actually “a couple of prospects” to develop the land.

Also on Tuesday, the council voted 9-0 to extend the IEC’s overlay district to cover the nearly 640 acres. That at least provides some protection, preventing certain kinds of development that include mining, scrap yards, slaughterhouses and confined animal feeding operations (CAFO).

