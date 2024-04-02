Council to vote on almost 4% pay hike to ease staffing 'crisis' in St. Joseph County Jail

The St. Joseph County Jail in South Bend is seeking more correction officers while the county councils weighs pay increases for them.

SOUTH BEND — The St. Joseph County Council is poised to vote on proposed raises of almost 4% for jail correction officers, a move to compete with neighboring law enforcement while making up for the jail’s huge staffing deficit.

Sheriff Bill Redman told the council on March 26 that, in the one month since he’d updated them on the staffing “crisis,” the deficit rose from 50 to 56 officers. That leaves 94 on staff.

The reason the latest officers left, he said, is an ongoing story: burnout from having to work extra shifts.

But, on a promising note, the jail is also seeing a recent spike in job applicants. Redman cited 21 applicants for correction officers. There were another 10 applicants for part-time positions, which would save on benefits expenses.

He said he could only guess that the increased number of applicants may have been in response to recent news media coverage of the staffing issues and his request for higher salaries.

The Tribune recently reported that Redman was seeking raises after, just on Jan. 1, the base pay for jail officer salaries rose by 10% — thanks to the county council’s approval — from $41,000 to $45,000.

This time, county council members so far seemed interested in again helping the jail to fill the open positions.

The county council’s Human Services/Criminal Justice Committee voted unanimously on March 26 to give the proposed raises a favorable recommendation, sending it to the full council for a vote at their meeting at 6 p.m. April 9 in the County-City Building.

County Auditor John Murphy said the county can afford the proposed raises that his office drafted after researching what other jails are paying.

Chief Deputy Auditor Abby Doyle, who headed up the project, said that new jail hires would earn $50,000, up from $45,000. At six months, they’d be bumped to $52,500. Beyond that, salaries would increase almost 4% based on the number of years served, so that an officer with one year of service would go from $47,500 to $54,600 and an officer with 15 years would go from $58,030 to $63,874, on a scale of raises over the years.

Those with higher ranks would receive a standard $6,500 increase, which Doyle said is set higher to “promote internal equity.” They include the positions of jail commander, deputy jail commander, corrections officer sergeant and corrections officer lieutenant that would end up with new salaries ranging from $71,629 to $81,882.

How does that compare with the next county over?

Elkhart County Jail correction officers now make $53,560 to $54,912 with less than one year of service and from $62,192 and $63,752 after 15 years, on a scale that increases each year, the auditor’s office reported.

Allen County Jail officers start at $49,629 at hire, then $51,605 after six months and $66,477 after 15 years on a scale, according to the auditor.

St. Joseph County’s total appropriation would add up to $839,768 to cover the increases for the remainder of 2024, Doyle said.

A full year of the increases would cost the county an extra $800,000 to $1.2 million beyond what it’s currently spending, with the low end being if there are 90 jail employees and the high end being if there are 140 workers, she said.

At the same time, Doyle pointed out that the county already is paying a premium in overtime to keep the jail adequately staffed. It spends $250,000 a month in overtime for jail correction officers, plus another $48,000 a month for overtime that street officers work when they fill in jail shifts.

Redman has previously said that the money for overtime in 2023 mostly had come from unused salaries.

