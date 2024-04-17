Council turns to drone to catch fly-tippers

A drone is being used to help prosecute fly-tippers in Herefordshire.

Herefordshire Council's community protection team has already used the technology to gather evidence of fly-tipping in remote spots, which are not clearly seen at ground level.

The drone, which is operated by a fully-trained and accredited pilot, collects high quality footage which will be used to assist in the prosecution of any person carrying out environmental crime, the authority said.

"It is important we protect our outstanding natural environment, and we will use all the technology we can to do this," said Barry Durkin, cabinet member for roads and regulatory services.

'Eye in the sky'

Mr Durkin said the new drone was already proving to be a valuable tool, helping the team investigate reports of waste being dumped illegally.

"So our message is clear to anyone thinking they can dispose of waste or carry out any illegal activities in any area where they think that it will go undetected – we will not hesitate to use our eye in the sky to protect Herefordshire," he said.

The drone was purchased through a government grant for projects to help protect the environment.

When not being used for investigations by the community protection team, it is used to support other council departments, including planning, estate management and ecology.

