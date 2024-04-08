Council scheduled to vote on DeWitt Park lawsuit settlement at Tuesday meeting

Apr. 8—A settlement in the lawsuit over the sale of DeWitt Park is on the Clinton City Council's Tuesday meeting agenda.

The settlement, first reported on Friday be Clinton Herald Associate Editor Jenna Blount, was reached on April 1, according to a court filing by the plaintiffs' attorney, Michael Meloy, who wrote that all parties agreed they didn't want to spend any more money preparing for an April 26 court hearing.

The agreement is in the consent agenda for Tuesday's meeting, which begins at 5 p.m. It includes payments to the plaintiffs as well as commitments regarding, trees, benches, a sidewalk, security cameras, lights, police presence and staffing requirements for the supportive housing facility the Clinton YWCA is attempting to build on the property.

In November, the City Council voted 4-3 to sell DeWitt Park to the Clinton YWCA, which plans to build a supportive housing facility to assist people experiencing homelessness on part of the site, a project funded in part by a federal grant worth more than $4 million. In response, Stephen Howes and JoAnn Hunt filed suit claiming the city did not follow proper procedures in selling the park and that it didn't have the right in the first place.

The settlement call for the city and YWCA to each pay Howes and Hunt $10,000 in exchange for them dropping the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning it could not be refiled. The $20,000 would be held in trust until the city and the YWCA are satisfied that Howes and Hunt have paid all of their own legal fees.

Another condition is that the YWCA must be successful in meeting the conditions to receive the grant money.

"The City will not make payment unless it has satisfactory proof that the project will proceed," the settlement says.

The agreement limits further actions by Howes and Hunt.

"Howes and Hunt also agree not to interfere with the YWCA Grant Contract with Iowa Finance Authority, or to encourage or assist others to interfere with said Grant Contract," the settlement says.

Other action the city and YWCA would be agreeing to are:

—The YWCA will make reasonable effort to preserve trees in DeWitt Park that are not in the footprint of the building, the parking lot, or other areas necessary for the supportive housing project.

—The YWCA or the City will replace all trees removed as part of the project with a suitable replacement tree in DeWitt Park or other park property in consultation with the Clinton Parks and Recreation Department. The replacements will occur within 12 months after construction of the supportive house project is complete.

—Four new park benches of a reasonable size with backs will be added to the remaining portions of DeWitt Park by the YWCA or the city in consultation with the Clinton Parks and Recreation Department within 12 months after construction of the supportive housing project is complete. The benches will be the type normally installed by City of Clinton Parks Department.

—A sidewalk or walkway will be installed, by the YWCA, in DeWitt Park leading to and from the park benches as part of the site plan.

—The supportive housing building will have security cameras on all entrances. Entrance into the building will be limited to key card, key fob, or key access only during non-business hours. The building will be staffed Monday through Friday, except on holidays, during normal working hours. Arrangements have been made for the Clinton Police Department to walk through the facility at random intervals. The YWCA will also work with the Clinton Police Department Crime Free Housing Project, to the extent possible under applicable Federal Regulations.

—The YWCA will install suitable lighting in DeWitt Park as part of its site plan.

—The YWCA will make effort to preserve the concrete bench presently located on the DeWitt Park property in its present location. If that is not possible, the concrete bench will be moved to another suitable location on the park grounds.

The settlement precludes filing of additional claims regather lawsuit.

"All Parties hereby release and waive any and all claims of any sort, known or unknown, related to the sale of DeWitt Park by the City to YWCA that exist as of the Effective Date of this Agreement. Said claims shall include, but not be limited to, sanctions against a party or attorney for actions taken during the proceeding of Case No. EQCV049523, claims for tortious interference with a contractual relationship or malicious prosecution due to the filing of Case No. EQCV049523, any claim for attorney fees or costs of litigating Case No. EQCV049523, and any claims that the City or YWCA acted unlawfully or violated the right or interest of another in the sale of DeWitt Park. This Release of liability includes all common law, statutory, and other causes of action, including equitable and damage claims of any sort, attorney's fees, and costs which Howes and Hunt may have or claim to have as of the date of this Release. This Release specifically and expressly encompasses all claims except those the law says cannot be waived."