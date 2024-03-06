Council rezones Patriot Park property for residential; LFD to fine for failed inspections

Mar. 6—The Logansport Common Council passed an ordinance at their meeting Monday night to rezone 133 Wheatland Ave. from open space to high density residential. The land houses Patriot Park, which features a playground, basketball courts and access to Eel River.

Discussions about eliminating Patriot Park have persisted for a couple of years, as the Logansport Parks and Recreation Board first discussed it at their October meeting in 2021. Parks Administrator Jan Fawley said at that meeting the park is the most vandalized in the city, which includes fires, and the playground equipment was the oldest in the city.

In the list of five parks under consideration to be sold at the October 2021 meeting, Patriot Park was the biggest piece of land with 1.5 acres, and area developers have expressed interest it.

With the land being rezoned to residential, the land can be sold to those who want to develop on it, Planning Executive Director Arin Shaver said.

Another ordinance passed at the meeting, saying that a fire prevention division within the Logansport Fire Department would be established to promote fire safety. This would be done by adopting policies and procedures, creating and confirming emergency powers and establishing fines and fees to further fire safety for violations of this and other ordinances as well as Indiana statutes.

According to a press release from the Logansport Fire Department, businesses that fail to comply with the fire code after being advised of a violation will face fines, the purpose of which is to encourage businesses to address any violation promptly in order to protect their property and the lives and safety of their customers or occupants.

"Fire safety is a top priority of the Logansport Fire Department and we are committed to enforcing these measures to protect our community," Fire Chief Rick Bair said in the press release.

The Fire Department's Inspector will be out conducting routine inspections to ensure that properties are up to code and safe for occupants. For more information, contact the Fire Department at 574-753-3102.