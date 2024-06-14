Council to review proposed $14.8 million budget at next meeting

CHEBOYGAN — When the Cheboygan City Council meets on June 25 the panel will consider a $14.8 million budget for 2024-25.

The $14.8 million proposal, developed by city manager Dan Sabolsky and treasurer Casey Clear with council input, covers all operations including fire and police services, capital expenditures, benefits and salaries, plus sewer and water operations.

The water department accounts for $1.2 million and sewer $4.7 million, while public safety represents $1.6 million of the budget.

The budget proposal includes wage increases of 3.5 percent for police union members, 3 percent for members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), and 3 percent for all other employees.

The budget for the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30, is about $9.8 million. Main reasons for the spending increase include expanded capital expenditures, $555,000 from the new police and fire tax levy and $100,000 for a concession stand funded by a grant.

Sabolsky said capital expenditures for next year include $3 million to finish the sewer/water projects on Bailey, Ball, Cuyler and Huron streets. Most of the funding for those will come from state grants and loans.

The capital spending plan has $871,000 allocated for work on the Children's Trail and fishing piers courtesy of a Spark grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Other capital expenditures include $350,000 for sandblasting the Lincoln Street bridge.

The proposed budget also has $25,000 for fire turnout gear, $19,000 for bulletproof vests and firearms and $35,000 for the replacement of body cameras worn by police. Money for those items will come from the creation of the new police and fire district that includes a five-mill property tax. Sabolsky said funds from the tax are expected to start flowing in December.

