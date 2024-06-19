Council recognizes Project Inspire grads

Jun. 19—The Meridian City Council congratulated the first class of graduates from Project Inspire Tuesday as the program looks to welcome its second round of students.

Project Inspire, which was originally launched at the University of South Alabama in 2017, is a semester-long program to help at-risk youth by showing them the impact of gun violence through a trauma medicine perspective while introducing them to resources, career paths and educational opportunities in the community.

Dr. Jason DeFatta, a trauma surgeon at Ochsner Rush Health who launched Project Inspire in Meridian along with the hospital, said the first class was able to visit a variety of businesses and institutions, participate in career building activities, perform community service and learn financial literacy skills.

Among the places students visited were Mississippi Power, Waters International, Meridian Community College and Key Field Air National Guard base. Each visit introduced students to different career pathways, as well as academic and technical training opportunities they can pursue.

The program was also able to purchase suits for the graduates to give them something to wear to job interviews. The students were able to participate in mock interviews with five different people to help them get used to the process.

DeFatta said he is proud of the first class of graduates and their achievements over the past six months.

"The world is at their fingertips, and they can do whatever they dream to do," he said. "Here in Meridian we have such opportunity and resources that we can give and provide these individuals."

Plans are also in the works to take the graduates to a New Orleans Saints game this fall as a reward for their hard work, DeFatta said. Several players have expressed interest in meeting the students, he said, and Project Inspire is working toward that goal.

While the students may have graduated from the program, DeFatta said a network of resources will stay in place to assist the graduates as they move forward. Each graduate has been assigned a mentor, he said, and local churches and organizations will continue to provide support where needed. Project Inspire will also continue with activities for the graduates as well, he said.

Project Inspire is set to launch its second class on Sept. 9, DeFatta said, and he hopes the graduates will come back to share their success with the new students.

