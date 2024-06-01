Council president plans independent review of Decatur Police: 'Somebody had to do something'

Jun. 1—Decatur City Council President Jacob Ladner at a Friday afternoon press conference announced plans to vote on an independent, comprehensive review of the Decatur Police Department to be conducted by Huntsville-based Green Research & Technology.

"Last Tuesday, I think I was pretty clear that it was on me, now, to do something," Ladner said, referring to comments he made at the last council meeting. "I tried to move as quickly as possible to get this out. It's been 10 days, and my intention is that we work toward a contract. We'll be voting on it, hopefully, in June or early July."

Ladner said he's met with the CEO of Green Research & Technology, Tory Green, and his team. Green is a former Huntsville police officer and Secret Service special agent. Since Green is based in Huntsville, Ladner was able to vet him by speaking with people who know Green. They all said Green is a man of "high character."

"We expect them to provide an independent, comprehensive review of the policies, procedures, practices and culture of DPD," Ladner said. "I did look into other options. Of course, we've had people reaching out to us for months wanting to do a review like this."

Ladner and Councilman Kyle Pike expressed strong support for a third-party review of DPD at least as early as November of last year. At the time, Ladner said a review would be on a future agenda for council consideration.

Ladner on Friday said he was aware that Green already met with Mayor Tab Bowling, Chief Todd Pinion and some DPD captains last year after Steve Perkins was shot and killed by a now-former Decatur police officer on Sept. 29. Pinion said he couldn't remember the date of the meeting.

"I was not in the meeting, so I can't really speak to the details," Ladner said. "I'm not sure why we didn't pursue it at that time, but all I can speak to now is how we move forward."

The Decatur Daily asked DPD about the results of that meeting but received no response Friday.

Ladner said he expects the review will take some time. He pointed to Mobile as an example: Mayor Sandy Stimpson implemented a third-party review of the Mobile Police Department following four deadly encounters between citizens and police last year. After the review, police Chief Paul Prine was placed on administrative leave before the City Council voted unanimously to terminate him in April.

"Why did they do an independent third-party review?" Ladner said. "Because their mayor said, 'We're doing this.' He did it two days after an incident that they had. I don't know that Mayor Bowling wanted to do that, and so that leaves a big void.

"Theirs took over three months. I believe the price tag was over $300,000. These are not cheap to do, and they shouldn't be. I'm not concerned about that."

Ladner said the review is necessary to provide answers to "many claims and assertions" made about DPD.

"My expectation is that there will likely be things to improve on and, also, strengths to build upon," he said. Ladner was clear that the review is not about Perkins' death; rather, it's a holistic look at DPD's policies and culture.

"For several reasons, for the last eight months, we've kind of been treading water," he said. "There's one incident here, this happens, there's this video, this news report, etc.

"What became clear to me — it should've been clear probably prior to two weeks ago — it became clear that, although I don't think it's the council's responsibility, necessarily, somebody had to do something."

Pinion and DPD's spokeswoman, along with Perkins' widow, Catrela Perkins, and members of Standing In Power watched the press conference. Bowling did not attend.

Ladner said he informed Pinion and Bowling about his planned announcement two days prior. He said Bowling was "generally" positive about it.

Ladner expects the city attorney's office to meet with Green in the near future to hash out the details of the review. For the review to go forward, the council will have to approve it with a majority vote.

"I think, no matter your view on everything that's going on, I hope we all have a common goal to help us move forward, which this will do — I have no doubt," he said. "I expect all five members to support this."

After the announcement, Pinion handed out a brief written statement to reporters.

"I welcome the City Council proposal to hire Green Research," it said. "As I've stated before, I will always support any initiative that brings the potential of improving our day-to-day efforts of the police department.

"We believe this is one more step in our promise to become more transparent and communicate more effectively with our community in Decatur."

Catrela Perkins said, while she wishes a review had been implemented sooner, she's "glad they're finally getting on board to get things fixed."

Danny Saafyiah, Standing In Power's strategy adviser and mediator, said SIP "completely" supports the review.

"Through communication, we knew that this was coming from Ladner," he said. "So, I want to commend him on communicating with us and also stepping into a leadership void left by Bowling."

Saafiyah said whether the results of the review are favorable to Perkins supporters or Decatur police, everyone should accept them as they will come from a neutral third party.

Mike Stovall, SIP's community outreach liaison, said he thinks the review is a step toward removing Pinion from his position. He pointed to recent revelations of unprofessional behavior by some DPD officers and lax handling of an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency critical incident video of Perkins' death.

"I think it's going to be confirmation of what the gag order hearing already showed us," he said. "It's a shame that the council had to take lead on this, because the mayor just refused to do it. Somebody had to take a step and show some leadership so that we can get accountability and transparency. And I think the council just knew what was best."

SIP's cofounder Aneesah Saafyiah said DPD already had the chance to "do what was right" the first time they met with Green last year. She claimed Green was disrespected by DPD captains at that meeting.

"I wish Pinion could have been a better chief and allowed it in the very beginning, because we could have had so much more progress," she said. "But I am excited about the council stepping in and taking over."

