Council passes ordinances, hears from VOA

Mar. 6—After first tabling Ordinance 2024-05 — which would allow golf carts and UTVs on city streets — council woman Kelly Greene brought the issue back up, with the measure being approved by London City Council members during a special-called meeting on Friday afternoon.

The ordinance was proposed by councilman Kip Jervis, who was not present for the meeting. With that in mind, Mayor Randall Weddle tabled the issue for the next meeting so Jervis could explain the particulars of the ordinance.

Greene, however, said the issue needed to be addressed.

"It's getting to be spring and people are wanting to use their golf carts and UTVs," she said. "I want to go ahead with this so they can do that."

After some discussion, the four council members present — Greene, Stacy Benge, Holly Little and Donnie Philpot — voted unanimously to approve that ordinance.

Owners of the vehicles would be required to obtain a permit. Inspections would be conducted at the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

Also approved was Ordinance 2024-03 which renamed the former A.R. Dyche Cemetery Board as London Cemetery Board. That board will oversee all city cemeteries which includes A.R. Dyche, Levi Jackson Family, The Defeated Cemetery and 13th Street (Breastworks) Cemetery. The ordinance retains the current board members, who will be paid $250 per meeting, which is designated as every three months. It also requires the board to maintain a 10% Perpetual Fund from sale of plots at A.R. Dyche Cemetery and to establish and maintain a Perpetual Fund for the other three cemeteries with a separate bank account for each. That ordinance passed the second reading unanimously.

The Mountain Life Museum Road in Levi Jackson Park (the lower loop) will be a one-way traffic route, with the other lane reserved for walkers and bicyclists. Council members approved that ordinance unanimously as well. Councilman Stacy Benge expressed his appreciation for the council's support of that project, as well as thanking city workers for striping that roadway.

The success of Highlands Diversified and its upcoming expansion prompted Ordinance 2024-02, which will change the name of that road to Highlands Diversified Road. The passageway was previously called Westinghouse Drive for the Westinghouse facility located there. Westinghouse shut down their London operations in 1994 but the name remained on the roadway. The ordinance specifies that the name change be reported to the post office and other organizations.

Lisa Depew with the Walk for Autism approached the council regarding this year's event.

Weddle said Depew's request did not require any road closings, but did need approval from city council.

"We wanted to start at Town Center and walk to Farmers Market again," Depew explained. "It will be April 13 and we'll start at the park at 11 (a.m.), start the walk at 12 and about 15 minutes later, be at Farmers Market."

Greene commented that she observed last year's event, which drew a large crowd and "seemed like a good event."

Benge spoke on behalf of the Redbud Ride, which is set for April 20. Benge is on the board of London Downtown, which sponsors the Redbud Ride, and said that executive director Julie Rea is requesting Dixie Street be closed by Farmers Market to Main Street on the morning of the ride.

"She's asking for a police officer at Main Street so the riders can get started," Benge said. "And a police escort from Farmers Market to 4th Street and McWhorter so they can get across (KY) 80 safely."

Benge added that most cyclist start out between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

The Redbud Ride brings in cyclists from various states and Kentucky for four routes ranging from 26 miles to 100 miles.

Council members approved the request.

Also approved was the surplus of several vehicles from the city street department. Those included two Nissan vans and a 2006 Ford F250.

After a lengthy discussion, council members voted to table a request from VOA (Volunteers of America) regarding funding a Peer Support Specialist to their program in London. Jennifer Hancock and Stephanie Hoskins with VOA provided information regarding the success of their Freedom House and transitional living programs in Manchester as well as statistics of the number of people that had been served.

Hancock said among the seven programs they provide, the London office focused on Workforce Re-entry. She added that she had spoken to Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield regarding a partnership between the city and county governments to split the salary of the Peer Support position, which would be $63,000 per year.

After further discussion, Greene said she'd like to learn more about the proposal, with council members tabling the issue until the April meeting.