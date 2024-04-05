Council panel concludes look at teen violence

Apr. 5—Mindy Brocker wants some accountability from Gilbert Police.

The Gilbert mom of three children asked if the town will audit police handling of its teen violence cases.

"Will you review law enforcement's actions in 2022 and 2023?" Brocker asked at the final Subcommittee on Teen Violence meeting last week. "Why has the data not worked?"

Brocker said she wanted to hear in the police chief's words what he thought went wrong that caused the department to miss the year-long violent assaults by a group of youths calling themselves Gilbert Goons.

"GPD has extensive data. Why didn't it catch what was going on?" Brocker said. "Was the data captured correctly?"

She questioned if the police reports on the assaults were "fully reported and completed." And she questioned if police response to the teen incidents with increased patrol was adequate.

"What changes are they making to restore trust in Gilbert officers?" she said. "What will change?"

Although the public knew about the existence of the group, Chief Michael Soelberg in mid-December issued a statement that the department did not have any reports from victims or suspects associated or connecting the Gilbert Goons to any alleged reported criminal activity involving youths.

Group teen violence came to the forefront for the public and the media late last year following the beating death of 16-year-old Preston Lord. The Chandler youth was killed at a residential Halloween Party in Queen Creek. Seven people have been indicted for the murder.

Other teens then began stepping forward to report assaults, prompting Gilbert Police to go back and reviewed its cases. It was able to solve a case it put aside of a 16-year-old who was brutally assaulted at a fast-food restaurant in Gilbert.

Since January, police has made a total of 27 arrests in teen assault cases, according to Soelberg at last week's meeting.

He also said that progress is being made and will be posted soon on whether Gilbert Goons can be classified as a street gang and be subject to tougher penalties.

Council in November gave the green light to form the subcommittee to delve into what's driving the teen violence in town, examine how widespread it actually is and come up with solutions with input from the public. Vice Mayor Scott Anderson and Councilmen Chuck Bongiovanni and Jim Torgeson were appointed to serve.

Anderson told the audience that the subcommittee will review suggestions submitted by the public and draft a report with recommendations for council to review tentatively on April 16. The subcommittee's work will now be carried out by the Town's Community Engagement Task Force, which is made up of citizen members and tasked with examining the town's social issues and making recommendations to council, Anderson added.

Bongiovanni said at the meeting that he would like to see mandatory arrests in teen violence cases such as what happens now with domestic violence cases in Arizona but wasn't sure if that could be done.

He also reiterated his support to ban teens from purchasing and possessing brass knuckles, which reportedly were used in some of the teen assaults. A bill to do just that failed this year at the state Legislature.

"Although I haven't reviewed all the submissions yet, I see a lot of them have stayed relevant and appear to have great value," Torgeson said after the meeting. "A lot of this is about making sure victims feel empowered to speak and, most importantly, heard.

"So many cases came forward once victims felt they would be heard that it will be an important part of moving forward. Finding out how and why they felt voiceless is a huge step."

Torgeson said the subcommittee enabled him to gain clarity from teens, victims and concerned parents.

"It was a unique opportunity to help repair our culture in a meaningful way," he said.

Anderson said that what he got out of the meetings from the public is the "desire to have the school districts and the town working solidly together to address the teen violence issue."

"As councilmembers, we have assignments to work as liaisons with our school districts," he said. "This has generally been a meeting with the superintendent one-on-one every quarter.

"However, we need to strengthen this relationship by expanding the 'team' to include principals, school resource officers, students, parents and other stakeholders that can discuss and implement actions to address teen safety. I think this will be a large part of our findings."

Chandler Council also was pushing ahead to address teen violence in its community and is scheduled to consider changing its ordinance on teen parties, taking less focus off alcohol and putting more on unruly behavior. Also, it would stiffen the penalties to adults who allow such parties to take place.

The ordinance Council is expected to consider in April has ramifications. It would change the name of the Social Host Ordinance to the Unruly Gathering Ordinance. The original ordinance was passed in 2016 after a high-profile case of an adult serving alcohol to minors.

The proposed changes, outside of the name, would make it unlawful to permit unruly gatherings, which is defined as a threat to the public peace, health, safety or general welfare.

Examples include impeding traffic; obstruction of streets; use or possession of illegal drugs; drinking alcohol in public areas; serving alcohol to minors; the consumption of alcohol by minors; fighting; disturbing the peace; and/or littering.

It would make property owners responsible and they could be charged with a class-one misdemeanor. The could include a civil fine of up to $2,500, or a criminal fine of the same amount with up to 180 days in jail, plus three years probation.

It would also give Chandler Police the authority to break up a party and send everyone home and add penalties to habitual offenders.

GSN Staff Writer Ken Sain contributed to the story.