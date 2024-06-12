Council members reject suggested definition of major trailers on Cornwall properties

Cornwall officials on Monday rejected the planning commission's definition of major trailers in an ordinance, asking commission members to create a new recommendation.

Council members asked the Cornwall Borough's Planning Commission at its May meeting to provide it with a definition, which could be inserted in the zoning ordinance that pertains to where certain vehicles can be parked on a residential property.

The commission's recommendation said an enclosed trailer of any size and an open trailer longer than 10 feet must be parked behind the front building line of the primary residence on the property.

At the Commission's meeting June 3, chairman Ray Fratini said he did not want enclosed trailers to be used as a billboard.

A majority of council members Monday voted against the recommendation, asking the planning commission to create a new version for them to consider.

Council member Nathan Walmer said the planning commission's definition was "absurd," saying he does not think the borough should tell him where to park a trailer on his 2.5-acre lot in Spring Hill Acres.

Other officials expressed concerns with how the recommendation would affect residents. Mayor Mark Thomas said the ordinance should apply differently to a property owner whose residence is set back far from the road than someone whose house is parked close to the road.

The Commission should also specify whether an enclosed trailer under a certain height could be allowed to park in the front yard or driveway of a property, according to council member Tony Fitzgibbons.

Councilman Bruce Conrad recommended that borough officials with a dissenting opinion, or interested citizens of Cornwall, attend the planning commission meeting on July 1 at 6:30 p.m. In the municipal building to share their opinions.

Other Business

Cornwall resident Jeff Bomberger asked council members if there has been any progress made on his previous recommendation that a sign be placed in the intersection directing trucks to South Lebanon Township warehouses. Borough engineer Chad Smith will contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to discuss placement of a sign.

Council members approved a request from Cornwall United Methodist Church to close Alden Street on July 14 and Aug. 11, for its Second Sunday concert series. Entertainment includes the duo Blessing and Fowler scheduled to perform on July 14 and a to-be-determined act for Aug. 11. The street will also be closed on Friday, Aug. 9 when the congregation will host its annual peach festival from 5:00 p.m. To 7:30 p.m.

A free paper shredding event will be held on Friday, July 12 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the Authority's electronics recycling center, 1610 Russell Road. Howard McFadden, borough representative on the board of the Greater Lebanon Refuse Authority, said drop-offs are limited to 5 file boxes or 5 paper bags and only accepted from Lebanon County residents.

Borough manager Cody Rhoads said 10 building permits were approved in May with an estimated total construction cost of $984,000, including two new homes in Cornwall Junction and one home built by Alden Homes.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Cornwall officials reject commission's definition of major trailers