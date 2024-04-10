Council members consider waivers for Cornwall Properties 131-home subdivision plan

Cornwall Borough Council officials are considering a developer's waiver requests while considering a proposed zoning amendment on warehouse use.

Council members reviewed a list of 11 waiver requests made by Cornwall Properties for the 131-home residential development it is planning on a tract along Rexmont Road, near the intersection of Iron Valley Drive, in the vicinity of the Tony's Mining Company Restaurant.

The waiver requests were previously reviewed at the April 4 meeting of the borough's planning commission, and the commission's recommendations were forwarded to the council.

Council members denied the developer's request to reduce the required 100-foot cul-de-sac diameter to an 80-foot diameter turnaround. Council members did allow sidewalks to be built on only one side of streets and slant curbs to be used throughout the development.

Borough solicitor Josele Cleary presented council members with an 18-page ordinance amendment. Cleary was tasked by council members to revise sections of the borough's zoning ordinance so that it addresses any situations that may arise as a result of the large-scale development plans of Cornwall Properties,

The amendment specifically addresses special exception uses of a lake resort community, truck terminals, and warehouse/logistics uses. Council members decided to send copies of the proposed amendment to the Lebanon County Planning Department and the borough's planning commission for their review.

Iron Valley gate

Julie Bowman, president of the Iron Valley Home Owners Association No. 1, of the Iron Valley Development, addressed comments and questions by the council concerning a gate the HOA plans to erect on the section of Iron Valley Drive, which is privately owned by the homeowners rather than being a public borough road.

The HOA allows the road to be used by visitors to the Iron Valley Golf Course, but the open road, though signed as a private road, is used by anyone who chooses to use the road as a thoroughfare to points beyond the golf course.

Councilmember Bruce Conrad, who stated his opposition to the proposed gate, raised concerns about access by emergency vehicles and school buses.

The 18 property owners who make up the association want access by emergency vehicles and school buses and there will be provisions made for those vehicles to go through the gates, according to Bowman. Access fobs to open the gate will also be given to the 131 homeowners in the proposed Cornwall Properties development at the other end of Iron Valley Drive.

There was no discussion about how UPS, refuse collection companies, or other companies that deliver goods and services will be given access through the gates.

Honoring WWII veteran

Cornwall resident Howard MacFadden told a story at the meeting about his neighbor, Earl K. Dohner, who he called "a great American." Dohner enlisted in the U. S. Navy in 1943. He was assigned as a machinist's mate aboard a troop transport ship that carried soldiers to Iwo Jima and other sites of major World War II battles.

When the war ended, Dohner returned to his wife, Hilda, and lived in Lebanon. He worked as a machinist for Bethlehem Steel for many years.

Mayor Mark Thomas said he has known Dohner since he moved to Cornwall in the 1990s.

"Earl is the salt of the earth," he said.

Officials declared April 14, 2024, Dohner's 100th birthday, as "Earl K. Dohner Day" in Cornwall Borough.

Other business

Bids were received from four paving contractors for the repaving of Douglas Fir Dr. and Douglas Fir Cove in the Spring Hill Acres development. Council awarded the job to the Pennsy Supply, which submitted the low bid of $83,775.

Matt Tsirnikas, president of the Community Fire Company of Cornwall, announced two upcoming fundraisers for the fire company. There will be a wings day at the Blue Bird Inn, with a part of the proceeds going to the fire company, on May 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The members of the fire company will be selling flowers for Mother's Day in the parking lot of Sacred Heart Church, at Cornwall center, On Friday May 10 and Saturday, May 11. They will be there both days from noon until 7:00.

Borough zoning officer Jeff Steckbeck reported that 19 building permits were issued in March with a total estimated construction cost of $1,456,800. Four of the permits were for new homes at Alden Place.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Cornwall Borough Council members consider subdivision waivers