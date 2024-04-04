Council of Governments votes to support Stellar Communities program

Apr. 4—ANDERSON — The policy board for the Madison County Council of Governments has approved a letter of support for the Stellar Communities grant program.

Jerry Bridges, executive director of the Council of Governments, said the intent of the program being administered by the state is to create partnerships to solve common problems.

County Engineer Jessica Bastin said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, is leading the effort.

She said representatives from 11 local communities attended the group's first meeting this week.

"We have to submit a letter of interest by May 1," Bastin said.

She said the program will establish collaborative efforts and set goals and objectives for the county.

"This puts us in a better position for a collaborative effort," Bastin said. "It allows the region to be in place for possible funding from a number of state agencies."

She said the collaborative effort will allow the communities to determine what the long-range plan will look like.

The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs is leading the multi-agency Stellar Communities program for investment in rural communities.

Bastin previously said the state agency will select four communities to receive $50,000 through Stellar Pathways toward the development of a strategic plan. The program is designed to encourage redevelopment and economic development opportunities in rural communities.

The Stellar Pathways program is also intended to foster collaboration among several state agencies and local communities.

Eligible infrastructure includes streetscapes, facades, trails, sidewalks, roads and bridges, as well as programs to promote community wellness.

Because Anderson is designated to receive federal Community Block Grant funds, it cannot be included in the Stellar Pathways program.

