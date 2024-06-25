Council expresses frustration at Short North violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus leaders are looking for answers after a mass shooting in the Short North over the weekend, and they want to figure out what needs to be done to stop the violence.

Over the past two years, Columbus City Council has put at least $1 million toward safety efforts in the Short North, and yet incidents like the shooting over the weekend have happened.

Councilmember Emmanuel Remy said that is a point of frustration.

“These are our streets, just remember that, and we’re not going to tolerate this anymore,” Remy said.

City council together for its regular meeting close to 40 hours after 10 people were shot in the Short North. Nothing about the shooting was on the agenda, but it did not take long for Remy to talk about it.

“One thing is certain, we all need to stand together to make sure it is well known these are our streets and a few lawless individuals will not take these streets away from us,” he said.

Remy is chair of council’s Public Safety and Judiciary Committee. He said 10 police officers where on the block where the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

“They are on the streets, we have cameras everywhere, it’s time for all of us to get serious and talk to our state legislators, talk to parents, where are your kids, we need to know your kids are home safe, know where they’re at,” he said.

City council has approved $500,000 for safety efforts in the Short North each of the past two years. According to Remy, those include additional officers and cameras. He said the fact Sunday’s shooting happened with those in place makes it even more frustrating.

“I don’t know if there is an answer,” he said. “This is a societal problem we’re throwing money at. We’re investing $20 million a year with our youth programming. We’re doing what we can as a city government to do that. That’s why I’m saying it takes everyone to step up, take accountability, really take charge, find out where their kids are.”

Remy said measures like last year’s curfew are being talked about, but nothing has been proposed.

