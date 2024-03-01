Council celebrates library three-peat

Feb. 29—"We have the best library in Texas!" Cleburne Councilman Derek Weathers said.

Others agreed.

"You all make it fun to come into the library," Cleburne resident Curtis Birchfield said of the Cleburne Public Library's staff.

The same staff Cleburne resident Laura Parker called "so kind and helpful."

Notice of Cleburne's library spreads beyond city limits as shown by the Texas Municipal Library Director's Association's decision to bestow the 2023 Achievement of Library Excellence Award to CPL.

Which, this marks the library's third consecutive year to receive the award. An honor Cleburne Mayor Scott Cain was not going to let pass without comment.

"If you haven't had a chance to see all the amazing things our library does you're missing out," Cain said during Tuesday's Cleburne City Council meeting. "It's not just books. There are so many activities and different things going on there and our library is one of the busiest facilities in the city."

Cain reminisced about discovering the joys of reading as a child when CPL occupied the current Layland Museum building and spoke of city hopes and plans to find new accommodations for the current library.

"A library is a central part of any vibrant community," Cain said. "And ours is certainly no exception."

It's all about team work, CPL Manager Tina Dunham said.

"This award is due to the hard work our staff does in creating innovative programs, creating a wonderful environment, a welcoming environment for our community and the great customer service they bring."

CPL is among the top 15% of libraries in the state to have received the Library Excellence Award this year.

To be considered for the award, a library must support standards of excellence in 10 categories. A portion of those 10 categories include service to underserved populations, collaborative efforts with community organizations, enhanced services, support of literacy and workforce and digital inclusion.

In addition to books, book clubs and summer reading programs, CPL houses a Maker Space lab, a chess club, computer classes, workforce development programs as well as events and activities for all ages throughout the year.

"We love checking out and making books available, but we're much more than that," Dunham said. "It's always been our goal to make the library accessible, welcoming, available and helpful to all segments of the community."

Library Assistant Amy Graham agreed.

"To that end, we constantly strive toward new ways of reaching out to the community through different programs, events and services to make sure we're meeting community needs and making the library a fun, educational and helpful resource for all."