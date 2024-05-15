Council candidates discuss their beliefs on a proposed bridge between Grand Forks, East Grand Forks

May 15—GRAND FORKS — Three of the four candidates for Grand Forks City Council have firm beliefs about whether the city should pursue building another bridge over the Red River and into East Grand Forks.

Tricia Berg and Jodi Carlson both favor adding another bridge, while Mike Fridolfs is against the idea. When asked by the Herald about her beliefs on adding another bridge, candidate Marie Stewart didn't give her personal opinion, instead citing recent developments in the process.

The four are vying for two positions, including Berg and Stewart in Ward 3, and Carlson and Fridolfs in Ward 5.

Ward 3 is generally inner-Grand Forks, roughly following University Avenue and DeMers Avenue to South 20th Street and ending near the Grand Cities Mall. Ward 5 is on the city's south side.

The election will be June 11.

The bridge question certainly isn't new, having been discussed for decades by officials in both Grand Forks and East Grand Forks. At present, three bridges connect the cities, including the Kennedy Bridge to the north, the Sorlie Bridge in the middle and the Point Bridge to the south.

Proponents of another bridge say a fourth span is needed since the Point Bridge connects into central Grand Forks, leaving approximately half of the city without easy access to the east side. But building another bridge into an established neighborhood has proven to be a controversial issue, since it would disrupt quiet neighborhoods and school zones.

The issue of putting a bridge into current city limits appears to be dead for now, after Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski announced the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources no longer allows general structures to be placed within a floodplain. That means any bridge at, for instance, 32nd Avenue would have to be up to 30% longer than previously anticipated. That isn't feasible, both Bochenski and East Grand Forks Mayor Steve Gander agree.

Putting a bridge elsewhere, however, could still be an option. Merrifield Road has been suggested by many — although Merrifield isn't necessarily a favorable option for East Grand Forks officials, since it's considerably south of that city's southernmost limits.

Carlson, in her answer to the Herald, noted the Minnesota DNR's requirements. Nonetheless, she said, "as our cities expand, another bridge connection is necessary."

Merrifield Road is the nearest next option, she said.

"I believe we should move ahead with this option soon as our communities are expanding south very quickly," she said. "By moving ahead with this, we will have the ability to develop our city plan around a bridge rather than interrupting neighborhoods, and creating an unsafe environment for our residential and school areas."

Berg also favors a bridge.

"An intercity bridge would be a great solution to ease the heavy traffic that passes through Ward 3, especially near Phoenix Elementary and other neighboring schools," she said. "The safety of our children who walk to school is of utmost importance, and it is imperative to keep looking for the best location to build the bridge."

Fridolfs, however, disagrees.

"I don't see the return on the investment for an additional bridge from Grand Forks to East Grand Forks," he said. "A bridge would not benefit Grand Forks and would not be worth funding. We need to first take care of our own town."

In her answer, Stewart noted that "the council has opted to relegate the inner-city bridge to a lower priority, focusing on more pressing projects for now. Nonetheless, this decision will undergo further review at a later stage. Projections suggest the imperative need for a bridge construction within the next 25 years to alleviate traffic congestion. Currently, the Merrifield location stands as the favored site for the inner-city bridge."