Council awards elk park contract to Cheboygan company

GAYLORD — Work may soon start on Gaylord's long anticipated Elkview Park after the city council accepted a bid on the project at their May 28 meeting.

City manager Kim Awrey said three bids were submitted to build a a four-season viewing platform, a pavilion with a fireplace, a playground, parking lot and restrooms on the corner of Commerce Boulevard and Elkview Drive next to the building housing the Otsego County Commission on Aging.

The bids were $2.1 million, $1.8 million and slightly over $1.4 million, as all exceeded the $1.3 million estimate from an engineering firm for the project. Council accepted the $1.4 million bid from EF Wilkinson & Sons Inc. of Cheboygan.

"(Wilkinson) has done projects for the city within the last five years or so," Awrey said.

Awrey said there was some discussion about cutting some things from the project, like irrigation and parking lot lighting, to get the cost closer to $1.3 million.

"We have been trying to do this project for about 20 years and council decided not to cut anything. Instead we will spend the money to make it an iconic park and get what we want," said Awrey.

"We will hold a pre-construction meeting as soon as possible and find out their (Wilkinson) schedule. We are good to go and it's our hope that they will start perhaps by this summer. We want to have it all wrapped up by fall so we can do a ribbon cutting then," she added.

The project will also include a trail that will connect to neighboring Aspen Park.

Meanwhile, council appears poised to give Woda Cooper Companies an extension to its purchase agreement for a vacant 18-acre parcel of land that borders I-75 and West Street. The firm intends to construct 41 single-family homes on the property that will sell for approximately $215,000 to $295,000 each.

The purchase agreement is due to expire on June 15 and P. Craig Patterson, a senior vice president with the Woda Cooper, said the company wants to extend that date until at least Sept. 23.

Patterson told the council that the Michigan State Housing Development Authority wants to fund the project, but even with that there is a gap in the money needed for the development.

"I need an extension to get additional funding from somewhere. We are also looking at our budget and looking at our price points to make sure they are correct. Perhaps the price (of the homes) could go up based on the recent comps (comparable sales) in the last 30 days. That would help us fill in at least some of that gap," Patterson said.

Right now, that funding gap totals $50,000 a unit or about $2 million, said Patterson.

"We believe if we can lower that gap we have a higher probability of being funded," he added.

Patterson said a new state budget due in July may contain some potential new funding for the project. Council will consider the extension request at its June 10 meeting.

Council will also consider a proposed 2024-25 budget at the June 10 meeting that will include property tax millage rates for city operations along with fire and police services.

