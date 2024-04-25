Council approves tourism allocation

Apr. 24—Muskogee Tourism Authority is to receive nearly a half million dollars in surplus city money this year.

At their regular meeting Monday, City Council members agreed to ask city staff to amend the city budget by moving $455,000 from the City's hotel/motel tax carry-over fund to Muskogee Tourism Authority.

Mayor Patrick Cale said earlier he wants the Tourism Authority to decide how to spend the money.

Ward II Councilor Jaime Stout, who proposed the reallocation, said the authority must use the funds for major capital projects and to attract major events, such as the Bass Nation fishing tournament. She said it is not to be used for operating costs.

City Manager Mike Miller said the vote directs city staff to prepare a budget amendment to be approved at the next city council meeting.

"It will come back before the council again with restrictions you can look at," he told the council.

Muskogee Tourism Authority is a city trust, with all board members appointed by the city council.

Miller said the city projects $555,000 carry-over in the hotel/motel tax fund at the end of FY 2024 on June 30. After the $455,000 allocation, about $100,00 could be left in reserve funding for cash flow purposes.

"The idea is that this is not money that's available every year," Miller said. "Some years we have more money coming and then this is that extra money. We don't know we will have those type of funds in the future."

The city has spent $90,000 of this fiscal year's hotel/motel tax fund on major tourism projects. They include $30,000 for the Bass Nation fishing tournament, $15,000 for the NJCAA basketball tournament, $35,000 for supplemental funding for the Roxy Theatre and $10,000 for the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame Induction ceremony.

Monday's meeting also marked the first meeting Cale officiated as mayor. It also was the first meeting for new council members C. B. Abel in Ward I and Melody Cranford, filling an unexpired term for Ward III. New Ward IV councilor Tom Martindale and new Ward II councilor Dan Hall did not make it to the meeting.