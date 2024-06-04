Council approves special-use permit for temporary vehicle storage in Jamestown

Jun. 3—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown City Council on Monday, June 3, unanimously approved a special-use permit for property located at 1512 Business Loop East.

The special-use permit is for lots five and six of Lubeck's First Addition.

The request for a special-use permit is for the property to be a temporary storage location for vehicles that have been wrecked or ones where the Jamestown Police Department or the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office is waiting for paperwork.

Councilman David Steele said the conditions of the special-use permit include:

* Installing an opaque fence that is 8 feet high surrounding the area containing stored vehicles.

* No vehicles can be visible above the fence.

* The fence must be installed no later than one year from the issuance of the special-use permit or with WITHIN??one year of approval of a floodplain permit.

* All impounded or damaged vehicles must be stored within the fenced area.

* All vehicle storage must be located outside of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's preliminary 100-year floodplain.

* Vehicle salvage activities, including crushing or dismantling of vehicles and stripping and sale of auto parts, are prohibited on site.

* Stacking of vehicles is prohibited.

Mayor Dwaine Heinrich said the special-use permit could be revoked if the owner does not abide by the terms.

In December 2021, Brian Hanson, owner of Budget Auto Sales & Service, requested a special-use permit to use the property as an outdoor motor vehicle storage area. At the time, some City Council members said the area looked like a junkyard.

At the Jamestown Building, Planning and Zoning Committee meeting in May, City Council members said the site has been improved and there is a need for a temporary storage location for impounded and towed vehicles.

The City Council unanimously approved awarding a bid to Swanberg Construction Inc. out of Valley City, North Dakota, for the sanitary sewer force main relocation project at McElroy Park.

The bid is for $382,000.The existing force main lift station at McElroy Park would be relocated. About 800 to 900 feet of force main pipeline would be rerouted.

The new construction for the McElroy Park field renovations would impact that force main, The Jamestown Sun reported in April. The relocation of the force main is needed in case future repairs are needed. If a repair is needed in its current location, it would require digging up the turf in the new baseball facility.

City Engineer Travis Dillman said he anticipates the project starting in late summer or early fall.

The City Council unanimously approved a cost-share reimbursement agreement with the North Dakota State Water Commission for the second phase of the 96-inch stormwater replacement project.

The agreement says the State Water Commission will provide the city of Jamestown with a cost share not to exceed $363,552 to reimburse 5.6% of the actual eligible costs incurred in the 96-inch stormwater replacement project.

"This was the initial agreement and I'm told we have to sign the initial agreement even though they (State Water Commission) are going to hopefully enter into, authorize a new agreement on June 13," Heinrich said. "The original agreement was that we were going to get 5.6% cost share and with the new agreement ... the cost share will be 28%."

The first phase included repairing a 96-inch stormwater pipe last year near Applebee's. Stormwater runoff and flooding resulted in the failure of the pipe located south of 25th Street Southwest and east of 8th Avenue Southwest. The sinkhole at the site was estimated to be 12 to 14 feet deep.

The second phase of the project consists of replacing the storm sewer with 96-inch pipe going north from 25th Street Southwest to the east of U.S. Highway 281 and toward Interstate 94.

The City Council unanimously approved an updated street closure policy.

The updated street closure policy now includes a fee of $300 for community-spirited events. The fee is less than half of what it costs for labor and equipment to set up a street closure.

Community-spirited events are events that adults and children can attend and are not inclusive to only one group of people.

Public Works Director Tyler Michel said the organizers of the Community Block Party and Rods & Hogs & Things that go VROOM! were fine with paying the fee.

"They realized the service we were doing at the price we are doing it for was very discounted so they had no issue with it," he said.

He said The Arts Center has its own equipment for street closures. He said The Arts Center's staff sets up the equipment and takes it down.

"They would not actually be a part of that public-spirited portion," he said.

Michel said city staff would continue to set up extra dumpsters and rolloffs for the Runnin O' the Green.

He suggested the City Council could waive the $300 fee for the Runnin O' the Green.

"It's the right thing to do for the community," he said.

In other business, the City Council unanimously approved:

* the appointment of Pamela Perleberg to serve on the Jamestown Planning Commission. Perleberg will fill an unexpired five-year term that will expire in August 2028.

* Ordinance No. 1578 to amend and reenact Ordinance 1556 of the city code by amending the district map to change the zoning of block one, lots 1-8 of Ratunil Acres. The property, which does not have a street address, will be zoned a general commercial district instead of a one-family residential and duplex or two-family residential district. The property is located south of 33rd Street Southeast and is between the Stutsman County Fairgrounds and the Anchor Bar.