Council approves preparing plans for downtown alley project

Mar. 26—Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

After hearing some concern from affected property owners, the Albert Lea City Council voted 4-2 to move forward with the preparation of plans for the city's downtown alley reconstruction project this summer.

The councilors said as long as they had the option to still back out of the project before approving the final bids, if needed, they would advance the project to the next step.

Councilors Larry Baker and Robert Rasmussen voted against, saying they were in favor of pushing the vote back 60 days, as requested by Matt Benda, one of the property owners who spoke during the public hearing.

The project includes the complete reconstruction of 840 feet of alleys between Elizabeth and Newton Avenue from Clark Street to College Street.

In addition to complete removal and replacement of the pavement, work would also include repairs to sanitary sewer manholes. The new surface would be concrete and would be dish-shaped to channel water to the center of the alley and out to the street.

City Manager Ian Rigg said the existing pavement is in poor condition and past the point where routine maintenance would be effective. The existing pavements were constructed between 1955 and 1965.

Sixteen properties were proposed to be assessed as part of the project and would be paid back over 10 years. Preliminary assessments range from about $2,700 to $14,200, with the average assessment at about $8,600.

Estimated total cost is about $275,000, with about $138,000 of that from proposed assessments, about $60,000 from sanitary sewer funds and city costs at about $77,000.

Robert Hoffman, who has his real estate office at the corner of Elizabeth Avenue and William Street and who owns another property on Elizabeth, said while he recognizes there will be improvements that come to his property because of the project, he noted that as an investor, he will see three different assessments for these properties after 2025 because of the alley and then road work slated for next year on the actual streets surrounding the businesses.

Benda, who is co-owner 113 Newton Ave., said while he recognizes the alley is deteriorated, he was concerned with how quickly the project came before the council.

He said he felt as if the project was rushed and said he felt the timing was off.

Benda said in the last year, his taxes on the building went up from about $5,400 to over $8,000. They also already have a new special assessment for the street work done last year on Newton Avenue.

If he adds up these increases and the new assessment for the alleys, he would have to cut his operating expenses by 6.8%.

Third Ward Councilor Jason Howland asked why there was the perception from the property owners that they had been blindsided by the project. He asked if there had been neighborhood meetings for the project.

City Engineer Steven Jahnke said there was a neighborhood meeting for the project March 7, but no business owners attended.

Rigg recognized there had been issues with publishing the initial notice for the public hearing within the required time frame in the newspaper, but that was why the project got moved back from the last meeting. Her noted the project had been part of the city's capital improvement plan.

Jahnke said the council could move the project back 60 days but it would impact the bonding amounts the city approves for the year in June.

In other action, the council:

—Approved the purchase of tax-forfeited properties at 821 Jefferson Ave., 917 S. Broadway Ave. and 122 S. Ermina Ave. for $1 each.

Rigg said the city already put in about $20,000 in court-ordered repairs to the Jefferson Avenue house but noted that minimal other repairs were needed before attempting to return that property back to the private market. The properties on South Broadway and Ermina Avenue will likely be demolished.

The city manager said given the uncertainty counties in Minnesota face as a result of a recent Supreme Court ruling regarding tax-forfeited properties, the county has asked the city to sign an agreement that indemnifies them from any financial liability.

The city attorney has reviewed this and, in the past, has stated there is little concern for the city given its current process of how it handles the purchase, improvement and resale of property, city background information stated.

—Approved Broadway Ridge Renewal Grant funds for about $2,200 for the Albert Lea Art Center for windows.

—Approved election judges for the April 9 special election.