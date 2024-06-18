Council appoints members to new Gadsden Arts Council

Gadsden now has its first Arts Council, after the City Council on June 4 approved the initial slate of members.

Nanda Patel and Tony Reddick were appointed to four-year terms; Kris Catoe and Sarah Cusimano Miles to three-year terms; and Angie Campbell, Jill Edwards and Billy Jenkins to two-year terms.

Tom Banks, executive director of the Gadsden Cultural Arts Foundation, and Ray Wetzel, director of the Gadsden Museum of Art, were appointed as non-voting members, and Britnee Perkins as secretary.

The City Council authorized the formation of the Arts Council in April, to “advance the arts through financial support, patronage and recognition of multidisciplinary artistic endeavors.” The move was suggested in the city's first comprehensive master plan in more than a half-century, which was prepared by Goodwyn Mills Cawood.

In other action:

• The council authorized an agreement with the Turnbach, Warren, Lloyd, Frederick and Smith law firm to assist the city in negotiations with the University of Alabama on changes to the lease on its Gadsden Center at 121 N. First St.

Mayor Craig Ford noted in the pre-council work session that the previous administration had given UA a lease that required no rent payments and could be renewed in perpetuity.

“We appreciate them,” Ford said of the UA Center, “we're thankful for what they do and we want them to stay in the city, but we want them to pay a normal rent.”

• The council approved a liquor license for Gameday Fresh Grill, which is locating at the former Tre Ragazzi's site at the Gadsden Mall; authorized an agreement with architect B. Craig Lipscomb for plans and specifications for a storage/shop building for the Facilities Maintenance Department; and appointed Julie Payne to the Forrest Cemetery Board, replacing Ben Reed, for a term ending April 5, 2027.

• Council members and city officials also heard a presentation from Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Keith Blackwell, Heather Rickles Turk of Venture Marketing and Gadsden Public Library Director Craig Scott, seeking support for a new summer reading initiative by the school system.

GCS Together We Read seeks to get parents, grandparents, other family members or even neighbors to post photos to Facebook at https://bit.ly/4aSwDar of them reading to children.

Those who do so are eligible for prizes that include T-shirts, kids' meals from Buffalo Wild Wings and tickets to The Alley, Birmingham Barons games, the Birmingham Zoo, The Factory, Imagination Place, the McWane Center and Noccalula Falls Park.

Blackwell pointed out the importance of getting students reading on their grade level early, building a habit that can carry on to middle and high schools.

He said 92% of the system's third-graders, a percentage point higher than the state average, passed the recent Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program examination that is now required to advance to the fourth grade. Many of those who didn't pass will get exemptions, he said, because of disabilities or their status as English language learners who have been in the U.S. for three years or less.

Turk asked city officials to get city employees involved in GCS Together We Read, and council members to tout it in their districts and on social media.

She said Success by 6 has donated 450 books for the school system to distribute, and Spectrum Media is providing $1,000 worth of advertising a month to promote the program.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: New Arts Council has slate of new members in Gadsden