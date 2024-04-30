'Couldn't Have Said It Better': Biden Team Taunts Trump Over 'Bone Crushing' Claim

President Joe Biden’s team used Donald Trump’s latest fundraising appeal against him in a new attack on social media.

The Trump campaign sent an email to supporters, ostensibly from the former president, with “Absolutely Bone Crushing” as the subject line.

“Biden raises millions while I’ll be stuck in court!” reads the message inside from the former president, which leads to an appeal for campaign cash ahead of Tuesday’s monthly fundraising deadline.

Biden’s rapid response team wrote “Couldn’t have said it better ourselves” as it shared the plea:

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves pic.twitter.com/E2ux7B7vUn — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 29, 2024

Trump returns to court in New York on Tuesday as proceedings resume in the Stormy Daniels hush money case, the first of four criminal trials he is facing.

The former president has reportedly fallen asleep multiple times during the trial.

Trump has called the proceedings a “witch hunt” and said it’s left him unable to campaign. However, he has spent most of the days off at his Mar-a-Lago resort and playing golf.