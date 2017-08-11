Could Virtual Reality Ease Women's Labor Pains?

One woman wore a virtual reality headset during labor transporting her to a tropical location while she was pushing. Could this be the future of giving birth?

ER physician Dr. Travis Stork asks pregnant model and actress Molly Sims if she considered virtual reality for her birth. "Never," replies Molly who goes on to say, "If this thing breaks and I've gotten used to this? I understand anything that can ease labor - have a fake candle in there, have someone rubbing your back. I just think this takes you out of your experience."

With more women moving away from scheduled C-sections, which accounted for 32% of births in the U.S. for 2015, virtual reality might offer another drug-free pain option during childbirth.

The company that created the virtual environment - which features a woman throughout the virtual world telling you to focus on breathing, your body tensing and relaxing - has partnered with some major hospitals to explore using VR to manage acute pain.

Could this improve patient safety by reducing the use of narcotic pain medications and anesthesia? According to a report in the Psychology of Consciousness medical journal in September of 2015, it found that adults using virtual reality while experiencing pain on average reported an 82% reduction compared to those not using VR.

