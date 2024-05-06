‘Could’ve possibly been prevented’: Tampa police honor motorcyclists killed, push for change

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More than 600 people were killed in motorcycle crashes last year just in Florida, according to the Tampa Police Department.

To honor their lives and push for change, Tampa police partnered with Collier County deputies to take on a 600-mile ride.

“We go to a lot of traffic homicides [and] we go to a lot of traffic crashes,” Tampa police officer Roy Paz said. “A lot of times, when you get there and you find out what happened, it’s like ‘oh my goodness, this could’ve possibly been prevented.'”

Paz took on the ride Saturday, hoping to bring awareness to motorcycle safety while promoting the Florida Department of Transportation’s motorcycle safety program.

The goal of the program is to lower the number of motorcycling injuries and deaths by teaching riders safe techniques.

“It can be dangerous if you don’t know certain things to do out there,” Paz said. “That’s what we do in the S.M.A.R.T. program.“

“We pass on a lot of street survival skills and also a lot of motorcycling skills that people can use,” he said.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office Motor Unit Sgt. Rob Reuthe said learning those skills could save a life.

“Riding the motorcycle, number one is don’t drink and drive,” he said. “It’s just not safe.”

“You need to watch for other drivers,” Reuthe said. “You need to not camouflage yourself with your clothing, so you should wear something that sticks out.”

The course is free and offered several times a year, usually from November to May.

