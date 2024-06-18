'Could’ve killed a lot more people': Man sentenced for Covington execution-style shooting

Dazzamon Jones, 32, entering court on the last day of his murder trial in Kenton County Circuit Court in April. He was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison for the killing of 34-year-old Edgar Lopez.

Nearly a year after Edgar Lopez was killed on a residential street in Covington, his family has little answers as to why he was targeted in what prosecutors described as a broad daylight, execution-style shooting.

“I wake up every day and I ask why,” said Ziomara Gonzalez, Lopez’s older sister. “And I still don’t get that answer.”

Dazzamon Jones, who killed Lopez by emptying the magazine of an assault-style rifle into the 34-year-old's Kia Soul last August, was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

The sentence, handed down by Kenton County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Summe, matches a recommendation from the jury that found Jones, 32, guilty of murder after a four-day trial in April.

Lopez was a lifelong Covington resident who graduated from Holmes High School and was working at his father’s construction company at the time of his death.

Prosecutors say he was walking along Banklick Street in the late afternoon of Aug. 8 when he was attacked from behind by Brian Gray, 52, who was wielding a large chunk of concrete.

A melee ensued in which Lopez, who was struck in the head, fought back and was able to wrestle the concrete chunk away from Gray. The fight ended with both men injured and Gray retreating through an alley to lie down in a yard on Russell Street, prosecutors said. Lopez got into his vehicle and pulled onto Russell Street, stopping across from where Gray lay down.

Gray pleaded guilty in May to assault and a persistent felony offender charge. He was sentenced earlier this month to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutor: Jones 'could’ve killed a lot more people'

Jones, who refers to Gray as his uncle despite the pair being unrelated, observed part of the fight, tailed Lopez around the block to Russell Street and fired a barrage of bullets before fleeing the scene in his Chevrolet Impala.

Lopez was already dead behind the wheel when police arrived. His back windshield was shattered and the vehicle was riddled with bullets.

The medical examiner who performed his autopsy testified Lopez died of gunshot wounds to the head and torso, but she couldn’t determine exactly how many times he’d been shot.

“He could’ve killed a lot more people than he did,” said Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

Police used other surveillance videos to track Jones as he fled onto the interstate toward Ohio, according to investigators.

The car was later traced to Middletown, where it was being driven by Jones’ cousin. She told police Jones handed her the keys a day after the shooting and directed her to a bridge where the vehicle was hidden.

An image taken from surveillance footage of Dazzamon Jones, 32, firing shots into 34-year-old Edgar Lopez's vehicle in Covington in August 2023.

Police also searched Jones’ Banklick Street home and found rifle magazines along with live rounds consistent with the gun used in Lopez’s killing, investigators said. Markings on the ammunition matched markings on shell casings recovered from the crime scene.

Jones surrendered to police four days after the shooting and provided investigators with information about where they could find the rifle, which he hid in a wooded area in Cincinnati.

'I didn’t want to kill him'

“He is extremely remorseful for what happened,” said Joseph Tutro, Jones’ public defender.

The feud between Gray and Lopez started with a fight the month before, Tutro said at trial, adding Jones arrived at Banklick Street on Aug. 8 to see Lopez on top of Gray bashing his head into the ground.

On the witness stand, Jones said that he shot Lopez to protect Gray. “I felt like I had to do something,” he said. “I didn’t want to kill him. I just wanted to stop him.”

Police recovered 29 shell casings at the scene and the shooting was captured in its entirety by a nearby business’ security camera.

The video shows Jones firing into the back of Lopez’s vehicle before moving around to the driver’s side. Prosecutors said Jones did so to ensure his target was dead.

“It just makes absolutely no sense to me that you would take your life and waste it for, I guess, anger,” Summe told Jones. “I don’t know that you can be trusted in the public.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Covington shooting: Man gets prison for execution-style killing