What Could Trump's Muslim Immigration Order Do?

For all his campaign-trail bombast about Muslim immigration to the United States and bluster about its supposed mortal perils, President Trump’s draft executive order to reduce it is far more limited than many expected (and some feared) it would be. Trump initially called for a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country's representatives can figure out what is going on” in December 2015 to widespread criticism. Successive campaign statements pared down that blanket ban on an entire religion’s adherents to “extreme vetting” of Muslim individuals.

A draft executive order published Wednesday by the Huffington Post didn’t come close to fulfilling the original scope of the president’s promises, but it still represented a sharp break from longstanding U.S. practices. If implemented, the Trump administration’s order would suspend the entire U.S. Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days while security measures are reviewed and ban Syrian refugees from U.S. entry indefinitely. It would also temporarily block entry visas from seven countries—Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, and Libya—for 30 days as part of a broader security review of visa-admission programs, after which permanent visa bans could be enacted for those countries and others. The order also includes a variety of other security-related measures ranging from planning for safe zones in Syria and expediting biometric exit-entry screening for U.S. travelers.

To understand the order’s scope and potential impact, I spoke with Jennifer Gordon, a Fordham University law professor who specializes in immigration law. Our conversation has been lightly edited for style and clarity.

Matt Ford: If I'm a Syrian refugee in a camp in Turkey, what should I expect if this draft executive order becomes official?

Jennifer Gordon: The current situation for Syrian refugees awaiting processing is that processing will come to a halt. There may be continued procedures within the camps, but as to admissions, the executive order stops them. There's also a 120-day suspension of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program for everybody, and during that period, no refugees are going to be admitted unless there's a special exception made.

Ford: How many refugees does the U.S. typically admit in a year?

Gordon: That depends on the president's designation. The numbers vary in recent years, but President Obama last year designated the number at 110,000. This executive order cuts that number to 50,000. 50,000 admissions a year is the lowest number since the Refugee Act of 1980. It's never been lower than 70,000, including in the years following 9/11, so that is a historic low in this executive order. The numbers have hovered since 9/11 around 70,000 to 80,000 admissions. President Obama had increased the numbers, but this is not just a cut in those numbers, it's a cut that's far out of line with refugee admissions for the past 30-plus years.

Ford: I noticed that there's also prioritization for refugees who face some sort of religious persecution after the 120-day period ends. Is that something that's unusual?

Gordon: Congress has acted at times to give priority to particular groups of refugees who are religious minorities, so that's not unheard of. And some of those priorities are already in effect, but this seems broader than the ones that are already in place.

Ford: Does Trump have the legal power to do what he's planning to do with this order under current U.S. law?

Gordon: Current U.S. law gives a president the power, in consultation with Congress, to set numbers and geographic areas for refugee admissions, so this doesn't appear to be out of line with that.

With regard to countries for which he's suspending the issuance of visas, there is a provision in the immigration laws that allows a president to make exactly such designations. The provision says that "whenever the president finds that the entry of any aliens, or the entry of any class of aliens, into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend...their entry."