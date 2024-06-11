Could Trump businesses lose liquor licenses in NJ because of his felony conviction?

The felony conviction of former President Donald Trump may have consequences related to his business holdings in the Garden State: namely, his three liquor licenses.

The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control is “reviewing the impact of President Trump’s conviction” on the liquor licenses held at three golf clubs throughout the state, a spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General confirmed.

There are active licenses at Trump National Golf Club in Colts Neck, Trump National Golf Club in Pine Hill, and Lamington Farm Club which is the Trump National Club in Bedminster.

The spokesperson declined to comment any further.

According to state law, liquor licenses cannot be issued to “any person under the age of 18 years or to any person who has been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude.”

Trump was convicted of falsifying business records to cover up hush-money he paid to keep an adult film star quiet about an encounter before the 2016 election.

There is additional language about being a “reputable person” in the qualification paperwork for people interested in getting a license which comes from the ABC Bulletins and case law.

It says this “discretionary concept acknowledges the issuing agency’s authority to consider prior disorderly persons offenses, known organized crime history or a reasonable belief that the applicant is ‘fronting’ as a licensee for some other undisclosed and usually disqualified person" when assessing whether to issue or renew a license application.

